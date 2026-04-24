Vishal Dadlani remembers late Zubeen Garg, calls him his idol

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The stage of the music reality show Indian Idol saw music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani remember late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, and share his heartfelt emotions for the late singer.

Vishal Dadlani stated, “Zubeen ki baat ki jaaye toh sahi mein he was something else and I feel unke jaise stardom maine nahi dekha hain.”

He added, “I knew him jab maine mera career start kiya tha and for us he was our idol and it just feels at times bad to know he is not around.”

Baadshah who is also a part of Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, adding to Vishal's statement said, “I feel Zubeen can be considered as a true Indian Idol.”

Contestant Manraj also took the stage to perform a heavy-hitting medley of "Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum" from Aashiqui and "Ya Ali" from Gangster.

The performance struck a deep chord with Judge Vishal Dadlani who said he had striking resemblance to the legendary Zubeen Garg.

Talking about Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had traveled to Singapore just a few days before his demise, for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September.

–IANS

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