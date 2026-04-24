April 24, 2026 9:48 AM हिंदी

Vishal Dadlani remembers late Zubeen Garg, calls him his idol

Vishal Dadlani remembers late Zubeen Garg, calls him his idol

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) The stage of the music reality show Indian Idol saw music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani remember late legendary singer Zubeen Garg, and share his heartfelt emotions for the late singer.

Vishal Dadlani stated, “Zubeen ki baat ki jaaye toh sahi mein he was something else and I feel unke jaise stardom maine nahi dekha hain.”

He added, “I knew him jab maine mera career start kiya tha and for us he was our idol and it just feels at times bad to know he is not around.”

Baadshah who is also a part of Indian Idol in the capacity of a judge, adding to Vishal's statement said, “I feel Zubeen can be considered as a true Indian Idol.”

Contestant Manraj also took the stage to perform a heavy-hitting medley of "Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum" from Aashiqui and "Ya Ali" from Gangster.

The performance struck a deep chord with Judge Vishal Dadlani who said he had striking resemblance to the legendary Zubeen Garg.

Talking about Zubeen Garg, the legendary singer Zubeen Garg passed away on the 19th of September, following a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

He was rescued from the sea by the Singapore police and rushed to a nearby hospital where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite intensive care, doctors could not save him.

Zubeen had traveled to Singapore just a few days before his demise, for the fourth North East India festival at Suntec, scheduled for the 20th and 21st of September.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Sensex, Nifty trade lower in early deals; IT and pharma stocks under pressure

Sensex, Nifty trade lower in early deals, IT and pharma stocks under pressure

Anne Hathaway talks about why she relates to her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ character

Anne Hathaway talks about why she relates to her ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ character

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father Deenanath Mangeshkar on death anniversary

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle's father Deenanath Mangeshkar on death anniversary

Rakesh Bedi calls for empowerment of divorcee women instead of judgment, says ‘it is not the end’

Rakesh Bedi calls for empowerment of divorcee women instead of judgment, says ‘it is not the end’

Both cash and digital indispensable for Indians, time to boost CBDC usage: SBI report

Both cash and digital indispensable for Indians, time to boost CBDC usage: SBI report

Stuttgart edge Freiburg to reach DFB-Pokal final

Stuttgart edge Freiburg to reach DFB-Pokal final

Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata soak in divine energy with ‘Har Har Mahadev’

Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata soak in divine energy with ‘Har Har Mahadev’

India offers natural advantage to become global aviation transit hub: Ram Mohan Naidu

India offers natural advantage to become global aviation transit hub: Ram Mohan Naidu

RSS model build on trust, teamwork: Dattatreya Hosbale

RSS model build on trust, teamwork: Dattatreya Hosbale

MEA Secretary Sibi George discusses UN reform, Global South with Antonio Guterres

MEA Secretary Sibi George discusses UN reform, Global South with Antonio Guterres