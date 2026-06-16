Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister; says the word hasn’t changed from the time he has known Vijay from college!

Chennai, June 16 (IANS) Addressing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay as 'Darling' CM, actor and producer Vishal has now penned a post explaining how he has known Vijay from the time they were in college and how from then, he has been using the word 'Darling' to address Vijay.

Taking to his social media timelines to pen a post on his recent meeting with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, whom Vishal said he knew from the time they were students in Loyola college, Vishal said, "'Dearest darling CM Vijay @CMOTamilnadu, The word “darling" hasn’t changed which I used to call you for the last so many years since I knew you from Loyola college."

He went on to add, "It all started when I got to know you as a budding star and then seeing you rise up the ladder as the SUPERSTAR facing all odds and criticism and brushing it away with your silence and success and then moving on to become the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu."

Vishal, who has known the Chief Minister for a long time, said that Vijay continued to be the same warm person that he was when he was several years ago.

"Today, the posting and designation have changed but the person you are hasn’t. And it was an absolute delight to meet you and felt the same warmth. From #Kalaignar Ayya to #Jayalalitha Amma to #Stalin uncle to my very own #Udhaya it was lovely to say darling to the CM of our state. The fanboy moment in me will always remain," Vishal wrote in his post.

"God bless you and thank you for accepting the gesture of not accepting the mandatory bouquet and shawl," Vishal said and added that he had instead used that money to educate three deserving underprivileged girl children in Tamil Nadu on his behalf and in his name.

"They will be proud and will remember you for ever," Vishal informed Vijay in his post.

The actor concluded the post saying, "My sincere thanks once again. All the best CM sir. Wishing you only positivity and growth and looking forward for the best of Tamil Nadu in your tenure."

--IANS

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