October 06, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Virender Sehwag: The entire credit for making team India fearless should go to Sourav Ganguly

Virender Sehwag: The entire credit for making team India fearless should go to Sourav Ganguly

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has credited the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly for instilling fearlessness in the Indian cricket team.

Virender Sehwag spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and shared that Sourav Ganguly’s line of thought was simple, play the game the opponent plays, nothing more, nothing less. He shared that dada told the team to reflect their opponents conduct on field.

He told IANS, “I would say the entire credit should go to Dada for making a fearless team. When he took over the reins as the captain, he clearly told us that we will play the game that opponent plays”.

“If the Australians sledge us, we will also sledge back. If someone shows us love and respect on the field, we will reciprocate that. So, I would say dada is one of the chief architects of the Indian cricket team”, he added.

Earlier, Virender Sehwag spoke about the philosophy of team India under the leadership of its arguably the best skipper, Sourav Ganguly. He said that during Dada’s era, team India focused on winning as many matches as they could on the International soil.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag took over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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