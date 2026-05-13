Vipul Amrutlal Shah points out connection between PM Modi’s message on economy & ‘Governor’

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) After 'The Kerala Story 2', filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah is working on his next titled "Governor," which is believed to be inspired by true events.

The film reportedly talks about India’s worst economic meltdown during the 1990s.

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent statement about protecting the nation's economic stability, which also includes several measures to tackle this global crisis, Vipul said that he was able to draw a connection between PM Modi’s recent message and "Governor".

Applauding PM's efforts to protect the country’s economy, Vipul revealed that "Governor" is also rooted in a very similar backdrop, reflecting the economic struggles and uncertainties faced by India during the Gulf War era.

His statement on social media read, “I completely agree with the concern expressed by our honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. What may seem like simple suggestions being careful about fuel consumption or being mindful about gold purchases, are actually connected to protecting India’s economic stability and forex reserves.”

“Interestingly, my film Governor is also rooted in a very similar backdrop. The film is set in 1990, when the Gulf War shook India’s economy to such an extent that gold had to leave the country to stabilise the nation. Today, with global fuel uncertainty and geopolitical tensions once again making headlines, it almost feels surreal to see certain realities mirroring the world and concerns explored in my film. Sometimes, patriotism is also about responsibility," he went on to add.

Backed by Sunshine Pictures and presented by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, "Governor" will see Manoj Bajpayee as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

Made under the direction of acclaimed Marathi filmmaker and actor Chinmay Mandlekar, the teaser of the drama has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

The movie has been co-produced by Aashin A. Shah with the writer's team consisting of Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Amit Trivedi has scored the tunes for the movie, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.

"Governor" is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th June this year.

--IANS

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