Brazil Foreign Minister, Uzbekistan's Deputy FM arrive in New Delhi for BRICS meeting

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Brazil Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira and Uzbekistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Aloyev Bakhromjon Joraboevich arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the two-day BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting which starts in the capital from Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan's First Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzahan Ashikbayev also landed in New Delhi for the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will chair the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on May 14-15, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that BRICS Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting and also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on 14th and 15th May 2026. The meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar. BRICS Foreign Ministers and heads of delegations from member and partner countries will participate in the meeting. They will also call on honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the Foreign Ministers of BRICS member countries will exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest," said Jaiswal.

"On the second day, BRICS member and partner countries will participate in a session, themed BRICS at 20 Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. This will be followed by a session on the reforms of global governance and multilateral system. The BRICS Foreign Ministers held their last meeting on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 26 September 2025. The meeting was chaired by India in its capacity as the incoming chair for BRICS 2026," he added.

India holds the BRICS chair in 2026 guided by the theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th BRICS Summit held in Rio de Janeiro in 2025.

BRIC was formalised at the first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in 2006. The inaugural BRIC Summit was convened in Russia's Yekaterinburg in 2009. It was agreed to expand BRIC into BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa at the BRIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New York in 2010. South Africa attended the third BRICS Summit in 2011.

--IANS

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