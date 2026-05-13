Sreejesh fears sack, end of coaching career; Hockey India sources say, ‘his contract is over'

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Two-time Olympic bronze medallist and former India goalkeeper P. R. Sreejesh has publicly expressed his frustration after learning that his stint with the junior men’s side might not be extended, claiming his coaching career may already be nearing an abrupt end despite a successful run that included five podium finishes in five tournaments.

In a strongly worded social media post, Sreejesh questioned Hockey India’s continued reliance on overseas coaches and suggested that his removal was linked to the federation’s preference for appointing a foreign coach in the junior setup.

“It seems like my coaching career comes to an end after 1.5 years, during which we played 5 tournaments and secured 5 podium finishes, including a Junior World Cup bronze medal. I have heard about coaches getting fired after bad performances. But this is the first time I am experiencing being removed to make way for a foreign coach,” wrote Sreejesh, who was part of the Indian team that won bronze medals in the last two Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

The 38-year-old further revealed details of discussions held within the federation and with the Union Sports Ministry, while questioning whether Indian coaches were being given equal opportunities to shape the future of the national teams.

“The Hockey India President (Dilip Tirkey) stated that the chief coach of the senior men’s team prefers a foreign head coach for the junior team, believing it will help develop Indian hockey from the junior level through to the senior level. Hence, the continued preference for foreign coaches. Can’t Indian coaches develop Indian hockey?”

Sreejesh also referred to a meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya earlier this year.

“On 07-03-2026, during a meeting with the Hon’ble Sports Minister Shri Mansukh Mandaviya, I was told, ‘Sreejesh, we need coaches like you to step up and lead our country as we prepare for 2036.’ However, Hockey India continues to place its trust in foreign coaches over Indian ones across all four teams.”

According to sources aware of the developments, Hockey India had already decided against renewing Sreejesh’s contract beyond the Junior World Cup cycle. Officials within the federation reportedly felt that the timing was not right for the former custodian to continue in a major coaching role.

“Sreejesh's contract was till the end of the Junior World Cup, and Hockey India is not looking to renew it. The players also found his style too overbearing and strict, and some of them complained to the federation. There was also a feeling that excessive training at such a young age could lead to injuries,” sources in the know of the development told IANS.

Sreejesh quit as a player soon after the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and was appointed coach of the junior national men's team a few months later.

There is also a feeling in Hockey India circles that it was a bit early for Sreejesh to take up the head coach's role. It is also felt that he should have gained a bit of experience under a senior coach, just like Shivendra Singh, who has been given the charge of the Development Team after gaining experience as an assistant coach of the senior team. Another case being referred to is that of Tushar Khandker, who was given charge of the junior women's national team after gaining experience as an assistant coach.

The senior men’s side is currently being coached by South African tactician Craig Fulton, who took charge in 2023 and guided India to a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics. His contract runs through the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

--IANS

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