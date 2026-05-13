India thanks Portugal after successful extradition of wanted narco-terror accused Iqbal Singh 'Shera'

Lisbon, May 13 (IANS) India on Wednesday thanked the Portugal government and its law enforcement authorities for their cooperation and support in the successful extradition of wanted fugitive Iqbal Singh alias 'Shera' from Lisbon.

The Embassy of India in Lisbon while thanking the Portuguese authorities stated that Iqbal Singh is accused of several serious offences including drug trafficking and terror financing. He would now be subject to trial before courts in India.

"The extradition has been effected under the bilateral extradition agreement between India and Portugal, pursuant to the issuance of a Interpol Red notice. The extradition was closely coordinated between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) and the Embassy of India in Lisbon, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in Portugal," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy.

"The extradition of Iqbal Singh is an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to close down all avenues for criminal offenders, and bring them before courts in India to face trial and justice. The Government of India thanks the Government of Portugal and its agencies for their co-operation and support in the successful extradition of Iqbal Singh to India," it added.

In New Delhi, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also announced the arrest of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera after successfully securing his extradition from Portugal following prolonged diplomatic and legal efforts.

Shera, who is considered the mastermind of a major Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case, was brought back to India after completion of the due legal process.

He was taken into custody by an NIA team at Delhi airport soon after arriving from Portugal, where he had been absconding since 2020.

Officials described the successful extradition and arrest as a major breakthrough in the NIA's ongoing crackdown against Pakistan-backed narco-terror and cross-border terror networks operating in India.

According to the agency, Shera had been declared a wanted accused in the HM Narco-Terror Module case, and a non-bailable warrant (NBW) had been issued against him in October 2020. An Interpol notice seeking his arrest had also been issued in June 2021.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA identified Shera as a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module involved in smuggling heroin from Pakistan into India.

A resident of Punjab's Amritsar district, Shera masterminded the conspiracy to traffic narcotics across the border and operate a large distribution network within the country.

Investigators found that he coordinated and supervised the trafficking and circulation of heroin consignments while also routing the proceeds through hawala channels to Pakistan and Kashmir-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen operatives to fund terror activities.

Officials said Shera had formed a terror-linked gang to further the anti-India narco-terror conspiracy and had established a Punjab-based network involved in heroin trafficking, collection of drug money and transfer of funds to terror handlers and operatives. He was also allegedly in close contact with Pakistan-based HM operatives.

The case was initially registered by the Punjab Police after the arrest of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen overground worker Hilal Ahmed Shergojri. During the operation, police had recovered Rs 29 lakh in drug proceeds from Hilal, who was said to be a close associate of slain terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo.

Subsequent investigation had led to the recovery of another Rs 32 lakh, believed to be linked to narco-terror funding, from various Punjab-based members associated with the terror network.

After taking over the investigation, the NIA intensified efforts to dismantle the module and initiate Shera's extradition from Portugal.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), successfully secured the extradition of another wanted fugitive Abhay alias Abhay Rana from Portugal to India.

"Abhay Rana is charged with several serious offences and will now be subject to trial in the Indian courts. This extradition was carried out under the bilateral extradition agreement between India and Portugal, following the issuance of an Interpol Red Notice," read a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Lisbon.

"The return of Abhay Rana marks an important step in the ongoing efforts of the Government of India to extradite fugitives currently residing in various foreign countries. The success of this operation was made possible through active and sustained coordination between the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Haryana Police and the Embassy of India in Lisbon and various law enforcement agencies of Portugal," it added.

According to the CBI, Abhay alias Abhay Rana, who was the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, was wanted by the Haryana Police in multiple criminal cases registered in the state. The charges against him include extortion, criminal intimidation, operating an organised crime syndicate, attempt to murder, and issuing life threats.

--IANS

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