CM Dhami halves official fleet, U'khand rolls out sweeping energy conservation measures

Dehradun, May 13 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a 50 per cent reduction in his official fleet and called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for energy conservation a pledge in national interest, as the state government unveiled a series of short-term and long-term reforms aimed at saving fuel and resources.

Chairing a Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's appeal was not limited to energy conservation alone, but reflected a collective commitment towards building a self-reliant, capable and responsible India.

"When national interest is paramount, it becomes the duty of every citizen and public representative to contribute towards conservation of resources at their own level," Chief Minister Dhami added.

He also urged Ministers, public representatives, and government officials to avoid unnecessary use of vehicles, promote public transport, and actively help turn energy conservation into a mass movement.

The Chief Minister said the Uttarakhand government would implement Prime Minister Modi's appeal with full seriousness and commitment to ensure conservation of resources alongside environmental protection and sustainable development goals.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami said that the post-Covid global situation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the ongoing West Asia crisis had put immense pressure on international supply chains, particularly affecting fuel, food items and fertilisers.

He added that the global crisis had increased India's fuel costs, import dependence and economic pressure, adding that Prime Minister Modi had appealed to citizens to support national efforts through practical behavioural changes.

Among the major decisions taken by the Uttarakhand Cabinet, the number of vehicles in the fleets of the Chief Minister and Ministers will be reduced by half.

One day every week will also be observed as "No Vehicle Day", during which officials will work from home under a work-from-home model.

Citizens will also be encouraged to voluntarily observe one no-vehicle day every week.

Video conferencing-based meetings will be promoted across government departments, while the private sector will also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible.

The Uttarakhand government has directed the Transport Department to increase the capacity and services of public buses, while government employees will be encouraged to use public transport.

Officials handling multiple departments will be permitted to use only one vehicle per day.

In a major push towards clean mobility, the state government announced that an effective Electric Vehicle (EV) policy would soon be introduced.

Fifty per cent of all newly purchased government vehicles will compulsorily be electric vehicles, while expansion of EV charging stations and related infrastructure will be carried out on priority.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet also decided to restrict foreign visits by government officials and promote domestic tourism through the "Visit My State" campaign.

Heritage, religious, wellness, rural and eco-tourism circuits in Uttarakhand will receive extensive promotion.

Destination weddings in the state will also be encouraged through a Single Window Clearance system, while Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will be encouraged to spend holidays in Uttarakhand.

The state government will launch awareness campaigns under "Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan" and promote local products through a "Made in State" initiative.

Strict compliance with "Make in India" norms in government procurement will also be ensured.

Citizens have also been encouraged to limit gold purchases for one year as part of broader resource conservation efforts.

The Uttarakhand government also announced campaigns promoting low-oil food consumption and healthier eating habits. Oil usage in schools, hospitals and government canteens will be reviewed, while hotels, dhabas and street food vendors will be encouraged to adopt low-oil menu practices.

To strengthen sustainable agriculture, farmers will be trained in natural farming, zero-budget farming, and the use of bio-inputs.

Awareness campaigns on balanced fertiliser use and soil health will also be conducted.

As part of the clean energy push, the Uttarakhand government said PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connections would be expanded in mission mode, with priority to be given to hotels, restaurants and government residences.

Rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana will also be promoted, while Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Departments have been directed to encourage biogas plants in rural areas.

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has also decided to expedite approvals for mining, solar, and power projects.

A High-Powered Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary will clear proposals within 60 days.

--IANS

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