Vipraj Nigam called up as injured Chakaravarthy ruled out of Asian Games

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Young leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam has been called up to replace the injured Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s squad for the upcoming Japan T20I and the Asian Games, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of both assignments after suffering a side strain.

The Men's Selection Committee has named Nigam as his replacement, and all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, initially in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn from the continental event and will now be part of India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

The selection committee also announced India's squads for the white-ball home series against West Indies and the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup clash against Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir.

The series against West Indies will have three ODIs and five T20Is starting September 27. Shubman Gill will lead the ODI side, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also named in the squad.

Shreyas Iyer will be in charge of the T20I team, the side comprising a combination of experienced players and young talent such as Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma.

The ODI series will start in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27 and then go to Guwahati and New Chandigarh. The five-match T20I series will take place in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of the Rest of India team for the Irani Cup match versus Jammu & Kashmir, and Sarfaraz Khan has been named his deputy; the squad also includes Akash Deep, provided that he passes a fitness check.

The Irani Cup squad includes several players who have featured prominently in domestic cricket, with Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Anukul Roy and Mukesh Kumar among those selected.

India ODI squad vs West Indies

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India T20I squad vs West Indies

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.

Rest of the India squad for the Irani Cup

Rishabh Pant (C, WK), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (VC), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal (WK), Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.

*Subject to fitness clearance.

Updated India squad for Japan T20I and Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (VC), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.

--IANS

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