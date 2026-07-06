July 06, 2026 2:58 PM हिंदी

VIP darshan for 116-year-old devotee, who trekked to Tirumala temple

VIP darshan for 116-year-old devotee, who trekked up to Tirumala temple

Tirupati, July 6 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Monday arranged a special VIP break 'darshan' for the 116-year-old Navaneethamma, who left many awestruck by trekking up to Tirumala on foot.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said the temple body arranged VIP break darshan for the elderly devotee from Tamil Nadu and her family members.

At Ranganayakula Mandapam, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra had Vedic scholars perform Vedic blessings, draped her with a silk cloth, and offered sacred prasadam.

He also paid obeisance to Navaneethamma and received her blessings.

The centenarian’s grandson, Dikpati, thanked TTD and the TTD chairman for fulfilling his grandmother's wish and granting the fortune of darshan of the Lord to all family members.

TTD chairman thanked his social media friends who extended their support in recognising Navaneethamma, as well as the TTD Vigilance officers who responded immediately and recognised her. This occasion of fulfilling the lifelong wish of a devotee has brought immense joy and satisfaction to all of us, he said.

The elderly devotee reached the hill shrine after scaling the Alipiri footpath on foot. The Alipiri trekking route comprises about 3,550 steps cutting through the Seshachalam hills.

The video of the centenarian trekking the Alipiri route went viral on social media on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted on social media on Sunday that he was awestruck by an 116-year-old woman who trekked up to Tirumala on foot to worship at Sri Venkateswara temple.

The Chief Minister said that age is truly just a number when it comes to pure devotion.

Later, the TTD chairman announced that he would arrange a special darshan of the Lord for her and her family members

“The unwavering devotion of the elderly female devotee who reached Tirumala on foot for the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the age of 116 is truly inspiring,” he said.

He had requested that people help identify her. Later, TTD Vigilance officials identified and confirmed the details of the elderly devotee.

--IANS

ms/dpb

LATEST NEWS

China’s dominance in rare earths has chink as US, Japan hold most high-value patents

China’s dominance in rare earths has chink as US, Japan hold most high-value patents

'Mr Bhaarath' makers eye a July 24 release (IANS Exclusive) (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

'Mr Bhaarath' makers consider releasing film on July 24 (IANS Exclusive)

Karan Tacker reacts to fraud attempt, warns about fake manager scam

Karan Tacker reacts to fraud attempt, warns about fake manager scam

Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi

Tesla launches North India's first in-mall charging facility in Delhi

Dozens injured as clashes erupt between protesters, law enforcement personnel in PoK

Dozens injured as clashes erupt between protesters, law enforcement personnel in PoK

Strong advances growth likely to be key driver of Indian banks' profitability: Report

Strong advances growth likely to be key driver of Indian banks' profitability: Report

Boney Kapoor calls daughter Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar 'made for each other'

Boney Kapoor calls daughter Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar 'made for each other'

China to face huge economic costs if Taiwan Strait is blocked

China to face huge economic costs if Taiwan Strait is blocked

EU slaps flat customs duty on cheap goods from China

EU slaps flat customs duty on cheap goods from China

Parmish Verma shares why ‘Nachi Jaave’ will resonate with today’s youth

Parmish Verma shares why ‘Nachi Jaave’ will resonate with today’s youth