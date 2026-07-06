VIP darshan for 116-year-old devotee, who trekked to Tirumala temple

Tirupati, July 6 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Monday arranged a special VIP break 'darshan' for the 116-year-old Navaneethamma, who left many awestruck by trekking up to Tirumala on foot.

TTD chairman B.R. Naidu said the temple body arranged VIP break darshan for the elderly devotee from Tamil Nadu and her family members.

At Ranganayakula Mandapam, TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra had Vedic scholars perform Vedic blessings, draped her with a silk cloth, and offered sacred prasadam.

He also paid obeisance to Navaneethamma and received her blessings.

The centenarian’s grandson, Dikpati, thanked TTD and the TTD chairman for fulfilling his grandmother's wish and granting the fortune of darshan of the Lord to all family members.

TTD chairman thanked his social media friends who extended their support in recognising Navaneethamma, as well as the TTD Vigilance officers who responded immediately and recognised her. This occasion of fulfilling the lifelong wish of a devotee has brought immense joy and satisfaction to all of us, he said.

The elderly devotee reached the hill shrine after scaling the Alipiri footpath on foot. The Alipiri trekking route comprises about 3,550 steps cutting through the Seshachalam hills.

The video of the centenarian trekking the Alipiri route went viral on social media on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu posted on social media on Sunday that he was awestruck by an 116-year-old woman who trekked up to Tirumala on foot to worship at Sri Venkateswara temple.

The Chief Minister said that age is truly just a number when it comes to pure devotion.

Later, the TTD chairman announced that he would arrange a special darshan of the Lord for her and her family members

“The unwavering devotion of the elderly female devotee who reached Tirumala on foot for the darshan of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the age of 116 is truly inspiring,” he said.

He had requested that people help identify her. Later, TTD Vigilance officials identified and confirmed the details of the elderly devotee.

--IANS

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