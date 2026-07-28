July 28, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

Violence against women reaches ‘deep national crisis’ in Bangladesh: Report

Violence against women reaches ‘deep national crisis’ in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, July 28 (IANS) Bangladesh is facing a “deep national crisis” of violence against women and girls, with rape, gang rape, attempted rape, murder, suicide, sexual harassment, dowry-related violence and child marriage continuing at alarming levels, local media reported citing a study by a Dhaka-based women's rights organisation.

Addressing a press conference at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) presented its latest findings highlighting a disturbing pattern of violence against women and girls across all age groups in the country.

According to the report, girl children were the worst affected by gang rape, with 142 cases, followed by 203 suicides and 117 cases of attempted rape.

Among adult women, it documented the highest number of murder victims with 756 cases, along with 376 rape victims and 125 victims of sexual harassment, The Daily Star reported.

The age-based analysis revealed that girls are at higher risk of sexual violence during childhood, while the threat of murder and suicide rises with age.

Additionally, the profession-wise analysis showed that homemakers were the most affected, accounting for 58 per cent of murder victims, 63 per cent of suicide victims and 94 per cent of dowry-related violence victims.

The report further noted that girl students comprise 80 per cent of attempted rape victims, 67 per cent of suicide victims, 39 per cent of gang rape victims and every reported case of child marriage.

The study found that neither homes nor educational institutions provide a safe environment for women and girls across Bangladesh.

The report suggests that entrenched impunity, interference by influential individuals, delayed investigations, weak witness testimony and evidence, and the social practice of victim-blaming have enabled perpetrators to evade accountability.

Furthermore, the BMP stressed the need for effective enforcement of existing laws, speedy trials, stronger accountability and greater public awareness to ensure the safety of women and girls across Bangladesh.

“The most important issue is that there is no specific age at which women become victims of violence. From a six-year-old child to a housewife over the age of 60, women remain at risk throughout every stage of life.” The Daily Star quoted Fauzia Moslem, President of BMP, as saying.

She said that girls aged six to nine accounted for the highest number of rape victims, describing it as a deeply disturbing reflection of society.

Moslem also voiced concern over the surge in murders alongside rape, stating that women across Bangladesh were confronting both sexual violence and increasing threats to their lives.

--IANS

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