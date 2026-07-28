Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolts southwestern Japan; tsunami advisory issued

Tokyo, July 28 (IANS) A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 jolted southwestern Japan on Tuesday. Japan's weather agency said tsunami advisories have been issued for the Ariake and Yatsushiro seas, local media reported.

The earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture at a depth of 10 kilometres at 4:27 p.m. (local time), Japan's Kyodo News reported, citing the country's Meteorological Agency.

A total of 10 people suffered minor injuries after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the central Japanese prefecture of Yamanashi and nearby areas on June 26.

The earthquake struck at a depth of about 20 km on June 26. It measured lower 6, the third-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7, in Fujikawaguchiko Town and Upper 5 in Otsuki City, both in Yamanashi Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The prefecture is known for Mount Fuji.

An intensity of lower 6 means it is difficult to remain standing, and unsecured objects like furniture may topple over, and windows may be damaged, Kyodo News reported, quoting the agency.

Such a level of shaking was last reported in Yamanashi in 1924, prompting some to worry about possible volcanic activity of Mount Fuji. However, the JMA said after the quake that no abnormalities had been detected in the mountain's volcanic activity, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The earthquake impacted Kanagawa and Shizuoka prefectures and Tokyo, where shaking was clearly felt. No tsunami warning was issued.

On June 25, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 jolted Iwate Prefecture in Japan, the country's weather agency said.

The earthquake struck Iwate's eastern coast at a depth of about 50 km, measuring upper 6 on Japan's seismic scale of 7 in Hashikami Town in Aomori Prefecture, Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said. The shaking was clearly felt in Tokyo. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 40.2 degrees north latitude and 142.3 degrees east longitude.

--IANS

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