Vin Diesel says silence of the woods shaped his journey as an actor and writer

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel shared an introspective note about how moments of solitude in the woods helped shape his journey as both an actor and a writer.

Diesel posted a close-up image of himself on Instagram, where he spoke about his evolution from his 1995 film Multi-Facial to his upcoming portrayal of Hannibal Barca. He described the path as one between "who you were and who you're becoming."

Diesel wrote in the caption: “That reflection forged in the silence of the woods… From Multi-Facial to Hannibal Barca, that uncharted road, between who you were and who you’re becoming. The writer and the actor, the pen and the sword. One creates the story, the other carries its weight…”

On the work front, the Hollywood action star will be seen in the final installment of the “Fast & Furious” franchise titled “Fast Forever,” which is set for a March 17, 2028 premiere.

While filming a FIFA World Cup promo earlier this month in character as Dom, the Hollywood star cryptically shared what’s to come with 11th part of the film.

“I just wanted to take a second to … say thank you. You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You’ve been patient to the industry, you’ve been patient to the studio, and you’ve been patient with me. Over the past three and a half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

“But through it all, one thing I know is, I can feel your support, and that means the world to me,” added the actor, reports deadline.com.

“So, let me get back to this filming, and just know that I hope to make you all proud.”

One of the world's highest-grossing actors, Diesel wrote, directed, produced, and starred in the short drama film Multi-Facial in 1995.

Multi-Facial is a 1995 American short drama film written, directed, produced, and scored by Diesel, who also stars as a multiracial actor facing various professional and emotional issues.

His debut feature was Strays in 1997. He came to prominence in the late 1990s and first became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

He followed up with commercially successful films such as Boiler Room and The Pacifier. He gained stardom as a leading action star, headlining projects such as Fast & Furious, XXX, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

--IANS

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