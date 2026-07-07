Vin Diesel on his journey: Just a lucky kid from New York

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Vin Diesel has looked back on his journey from a mischievous New York child to portraying a legendary screen detective, describing himself as "just a lucky kid from New York."

The 58-year-old actor, whose real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, shared a post on the photo-sharing website, where he spoke about his childhood memories and credited his late grandmother for inspiring his love of the iconic character.

The actor, who came to prominence in the late 1990s and became known for appearing in Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan in 1998, shared a string of pictures of the fireworks from the Fourth of July celebrations and also some BTS moments from his shoot.

He wrote in the caption: “The Fourth of July, this country celebrated its bicentennial… I was a PS 41 kid. M80s bought down on Canal, or Mott, smuggled home through Little Italy like we were running product. As far as the grown-ups knew, I was just out vandalizing the city on my banana-seat bike.”

“Funny origin story for a kid who'd grow up to make movies, my first blockbusters opened on a sidewalk, and the only review was how fast you could run.”

"Summer nights, Grandma's couch in Queens, watching that detective with the lollipop work the city over. No raised voice, no wasted motion… just a look, a one-liner, and case closed. She loved him, and I guess I identified with him. What I didn't know then was that he carried a torch Mickey Spillane lit decades earlier, the tough, morally-worn detective we've been chasing on screen ever since," added the actor, who is one of the world's highest-grossing stars.

Diesel revealed that this weekend, that story was his to carry.

“While the whole city watched the sky from windows and water's edge, I was on the rooftop, in character, cameras rolling, adding the next chapter to that detective's legend on the night this country turned 250… While everyone else was celebrating history. I was standing inside it.”

The star added: The kid running from M80s on Canal grew up to be trusted with a piece of this city's soul, in the shoes of the man he watched beside his grandmother. You don't plan a life that rhymes like that. You just try to be worthy of it when it does.”

Diesel says he’s grateful.

“For the city that raised me, and for Grandma, who sat beside me on that couch and never knew she was casting my whole life. I hope you're catching this one from the good seats. Just a lucky kid from New York.”

--IANS

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