July 01, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Vikrant Massey to discover romance this monsoon at ‘Musafir Café’

Vikrant Massey to discover romance this monsoon at ‘Musafir Café’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Vikrant Massey will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming romantic drama “Musafir Cafe,” which also features Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana.

On Wednesday, the makers took to social media to share the first glimpse of the film and wrote, “Pyaar, pahaad aur inn musafiron ki kahaani. Watch Musafir Cafe, out 24 July, only on Netflix!"

Set in the scenic locales of Bhopal and Mussoorie, the story follows three strangers whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined. Massey plays Chander Mohan Sharma, a man on a journey to find meaning and a life that feels truly his own. Vedika Pinto appears as Sudha, an independent woman determined to shape her own future, while Mahima Makwana portrays Preeti, whose quiet strength and emotional depth play a key role in the unfolding narrative.

Going by the video, the series hints at the lives of three musafirs whose journeys gradually become intertwined in unexpected ways. It suggests a narrative where strangers slowly turn into companions, chance encounters shift the course of their destinies.

Created and written by Sharanya Rajgopal and directed by Ruchir Arun, “Musafir Café” is based on the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey. The film also features Adil Hussain, Rajeev Siddhartha, Anubha Fatehpuria, Loveleen Mishra, and Sadia Siddiqui. The series is produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories. “Musafir Café” premieres July 24 on Netflix.

Apart from this, Vikrant has several interesting projects such as "Yaar Jigri," “Talaakhon Mein Ek," and “White” in the pipeline.

“White,” an international thriller, features Vikrant Massey in the role of spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The film highlights a lesser-explored chapter of history, focusing on how the spiritual leader contributed to peace initiatives that helped bring an end to Colombia’s prolonged 52-year civil conflict.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

PoK unrest: Pakistani authorities arrest JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir

PoK unrest: Pakistani authorities arrest JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir

Indian Naval Ships conclude visit to Sattahip, accorded warm farewell by Royal Thai Navy

Indian Naval Ships conclude visit to Sattahip, accorded warm farewell by Royal Thai Navy

‘Kumkum’ actress Juhi Parmar shares her ideal monsoon recipe

‘Kumkum’ actress Juhi Parmar shares her ideal monsoon recipe

Jubin Nautiyal says from ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is honest, emotional, and timeless

Jubin Nautiyal says from ‘Tum Hi Se Pyaar’ is honest, emotional, and timeless

Bhumi Pednekar plans to skip gym, blames the weather

Bhumi Pednekar plans to skip gym, blames the weather

Nepal govt's procurement of Chinese aircraft comes under scrutiny again (File image)

Nepal govt's procurement of Chinese aircraft comes under scrutiny again

'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety (Photo credit: John Kokken/Instagram)

'Nagabandham' stars Virat Karrna, John Kokken shower praise on Hollywood stunt director Vlad Rimburg for ensuring safety during stunts!

Jivial Industries shares list at 20 pc discount, extend losses after weak debut

Jivial Industries shares list at 20 pc discount, extend losses after weak debut

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor used to come on set at 3 am during 'Sanju'

Rajkumar Hirani reveals Ranbir Kapoor used to come on set at 3 am during 'Sanju'

Laxhar Evidence Labs gets NABL accreditation for forensic testing

Laxhar Evidence Labs gets NABL accreditation for forensic testing