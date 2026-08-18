Munawar Faruqui: I don't manipulate people for my own benefit

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Reality star Munawar Faruqui has opened up about his approach to competition, saying he is strategic but does not manipulate people for his own benefit.

Asked if he considers yourself naturally competitive or you have become more strategic over the period of time, Munawar told IANS: “No. Of course, I'm very strategic in life as well. I'm very strategic in shows as well. But if you see, I don't have any strategy in both the reality shows. I've played well by talking about myself. If there's a need for a strategy, a challenge, a task, I'll do it.”

Munawar, who has been evicted from the second season of “Traitors”, said he prefers to play the game on his own terms and is willing to take risks, whether he is an innocent contestant or a traitor.

“But I don't manipulate people for my own benefit. I manipulate people for their benefit as well. I'm like the agent. If I get 80% benefit, you'll get 20 percent. I'm not going to take any share of your 100 percent. I don't want to harm people because of me.”

“So, that's one thing. After winning both the reality shows, when I came here, I didn't have any strategy. I just had to play the game. If I'm innocent, I'll catch the traitor. I'll risk it. And if I'm a traitor, I won't escape. That's it. And the situation that came over me in both of them, I think there's no cure for that situation,” he concluded.

Munawar also spoke about the him being evicted so soon.

“For me, it was too much, I showed so much true potential, it was overflowing, so that's why I was thrown out.”

Talking about the show, Traitors 2 is a social deduction game, where a group of contestants live together in a castle and try to win a large cash prize.

--IANS

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