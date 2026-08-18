Satyajeet Puri recalls how Dev Anand taught him to judge a person’s character through his footwear

Mumbai, August 18 (IANS) Actor Satyajeet Puri, who was seen as a child artist in Dev Anand’s 1971 classic Hare Rama Hare Krishna, recently revisited a special memory of working with the legendary actor-filmmaker.

The actor recalled how Dev Anand’s fondness for boots led to a pair being specially made for him and, in the process, gave him a lesson that has stayed with him for years.

Recalling the incident, Puri said, “Mr. Dev was very fond of boots. So he told me that we buy these boots for you. But at that time, in 1971, boots for a small child was a big deal as there were not even any boots for an adult.”

He further recalled how the makers had to look extensively for the right pair, with the shooting eventually being delayed by around 10-15 days. The sequence was initially planned to be shot in Montreal, Canada, but snowfall there led the team to recreate the set at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

Puri said, “Still, after searching, the shooting was delayed for 10-15 days. And we were going to do this shooting in Montreal, that is, Canada-Montreal. But it was snowing there. So we put that set here in Mehboob Studios.”

After many days, the young actor finally got his specially made boots. But what stayed with him even more than the footwear was Dev Anand’s explanation about why he considered boots so important.

Satyajeet Puri recalled, “Then, after a few days, those shoes were specially made. So I asked Mr. Dev, I said, ‘uncle, why are boots so important?’ He said, ‘son, boots are very important.””

He went on to share the advice Dev Anand gave him. “Because the person who wears boots, that person remains serious in life. The person who wears slippers and roams around is not serious.”

Satyajeet further added, “That thing is still in my mind. That is, if I go somewhere and see someone wearing slippers, then I know that this person is not serious. Or when I see his boots, I know the quality of this boot, whether he has polished it or not, how this person will be. Dev saab put that in my mind.”

He added, “And then, the shooting of Hare Ram Hare Krishna took place. The flowers and stars were shown. And that film was a very big hit of my life,” he said.

Released in 1971, Hare Rama Hare Krishna was directed by Dev Anand and starred him alongside Zeenat Aman and Mumtaz. The film became a major commercial success and is remembered for its music, particularly the iconic songs composed by R.D. Burman.

The film arrived at an important phase in Dev Anand’s career. One of Hindi cinema’s most enduring stars, he had already established himself as an actor, producer and filmmaker through films such as Baazi, Taxi Driver, CID, Kala Pani, Guide, Jewel Thief and Johny Mera Naam. His association with Navketan Films also gave him the opportunity to champion unconventional stories and new talent.

–IANS

rd/