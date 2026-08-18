Akshay Oberoi on ‘Love Lottery’: ‘This film talks about issues men may ashamed to speak about’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi is set to explore some lesser-discussed issues faced by men through his upcoming film “Love Lottery.”

The actor believes the film sheds light on subjects that many men in society may hesitate or even feel ashamed to speak about openly. Talking about the film, Akshay said in a statement, “This film talks about certain issues that men in our society may feel hesitant or even ashamed to speak about. A section of society has suffered lifelong pain because of the misuse of certain laws. This film gives a voice to those who have gone through such experiences.”

“And remember, the victim is not always just a man—his mother, sister or any other woman close to him can also suffer because of the same situation.”

Director Arvind Pandey shared, “Love Lottery is an attempt to bring a sensitive and rarely discussed subject into the conversation through the language of crime, suspense, and emotion. The film does not intend to target or blame an entire gender. Instead, it raises questions about what happens when laws, relationships, and personal conflicts become intertwined. Producer Kuldeep Bhargava 'Tushar' says, "We have tried to tell the story in an engaging way while leaving the audience with questions to think about.”

Writer Ankur Khattri mentioned, “The subject of Love Lottery is sensitive, and our biggest responsibility was to present it with balance and maturity. The film explores how love, trust, and marriage can sometimes take an unexpected turn.”

On Tuesday, the makers shared the teaser of the upcoming crime-suspense social drama on social media. The 38-second glimpse raises serious questions about relationships, trust, the alleged misuse of women-centric laws, and the need for greater awareness around male rights.

The 38-second teaser features Akshay Oberoi, Heli Daruwala, and other members of the ensemble cast in emotionally charged and intense situations. Akshay Oberoi’s character appears surrounded by questions and uncertainty, while the mysterious entries of other characters add layers to the suspense.

Produced under the banner of Cinema Ganj Films by Kuldeep Bhargava Tushar, “Love Lottery” is directed by Arvind Pandey and written by Ankur Khattri.

The film features an impressive ensemble cast, with Kabir Duhan Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Hemant Pandey, Indira Krishnan, Santosh Shukla, Vikramm Sharma, Agni Agyari, Kumar Saurabh, Ashwannt Lodhi, and Arshdep Ssandhu in pivotal roles.

--IANS

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