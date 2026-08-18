Kanwar Dhillon raises questions over actors missing from TV credits: ‘It feels unfair’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Kanwar Dhillon has raised an important concern about the way television shows credit their cast.

He believes actors, who play a crucial role in bringing characters and stories to life, deserve to be acknowledged alongside other departments, stressing that the issue is about “respect, not just recognition.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ actor shared, “I have been thinking about this for a very long time. I have discussed it with many of my colleagues, my father (Deep Dhillon) and other people from the industry, and I could never really understand why this change happened. When I watch a show and see the credit roll, the absence of actors' names really pinches me. I felt it was something I should speak about because I genuinely believe actors deserve that credit.”

He added, “It is not about taking away anyone else's credit and giving it to actors. Every department works hard and deserves recognition. But actors are equally an important part of the show. Just like a director, producer, writer, cinematographer or editor is a backbone of a show, so are the primary actors.”

The actor also highlighted the immense time and effort actors put into their work. “An actor spends hours and hours shooting every day and works extremely hard to make a character relevant and create a place for that character in people's hearts. Once that happens, not even being given credit in the credit list feels unfair. If other departments are being credited for their contribution, actors should also be given that same space.”

Kanwar recalled growing up watching television and learning the names of actors by seeing them in the show’s credits. He believes credits remain an important way for audiences, particularly those who are not active on social media, to recognize the actors behind their favourite characters.

“Earlier, that was the norm. I remember knowing the names of so many television actors because I saw their names in the credits while watching shows. Even today, there is a large section of people who do not turn to social media pages to find out who an actor is. They know you by your character name because that is how they see you on television every day,” he explained.

“For me, it is first about respect and then recognition. Recognition is very easily available today through social media, but this is about doing what is right. Actors work day in and day out to make a show successful, make their characters relevant and connect with the audience. Giving them their due credit is a basic form of respect for that contribution,” the actor concluded.

Work-wise, Kanwar Dhillon is currently seen in the lead role of Sachin Deshmukh in the Star Plus family drama “Udne Ki Aasha”, alongside actress Neha Harsora.

--IANS

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