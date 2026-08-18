Nidhhi Agerwal's next film to be a mythological thriller!

Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, actress Nidhhi Agerwal's next film, which recently went on the floors with a grand pooja ceremony, will be a mythological thriller.

The new film, which is being produced under the banner of Varah Films as Production No. 1, features Nidhi Agarwal as the heroine and was recently launched in a grand fashion. Sources point out that the film will be a female-centric thriller.

The film, which is being produced by Suneeth Padolkar and which is being directed by 'Tantra' fame Srinivas Gopisetty, went on floors on a day the actress celebrated her birthday.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the launch of the film, Varah Films wrote, "A new journey begins. A new world takes shape. With the Pooja Ceremony, #ProductionNo1 officially begins its journey. Today we celebrate the one at the heart of it. Happy Birthday, @AgerwalNidhhi."

Sources present at the film's launch event said that P. Ashok and P. Renuka switched on the camera for the inaugural shot. Heroine Nidhhi Agerwal, whose performances in her recent films -- Prabhas-starrer 'Raja Saab' and Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' -- caught the attention of critics, participated in the event along with the members of the film unit.

The makers also released a poster of the actress from the film on the occasion. Nidhi Agarwal's look in the poster is very interesting and gives the impression that she will be playing a character which she has not played before.The poster has Nidhhi Agerwal holding a lamp in one hand and shielding it with the other. In the background, the shape of a deity with several hands is visible.

Sources claim that the director has prepared a powerful story for this heroine-oriented film and added that the makers will soon reveal the title of the film.

--IANS

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