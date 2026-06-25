Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, feels that a filmmaker is similar to a child in many ways.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of his film in the city, and shared that the relationship between a filmmaker and the audience is akin to a child and his mother.

He told IANS, “There has to be something that excites me. There has to be something that you're dying to tell. You know, even as a kid, when you have something amazing, you keep saying, ‘mom, listen to me’”.

“And mom's like, ‘What is it?’ And then you say something and mom says, ‘Really?’ or she says, ‘Okay, big deal’. So I think every filmmaker is that child who's telling the audience, listen to me, listen to this. I got this good, I got this great one. I got this great one for you’. And when you feel that excitement, you should make the film”, he added.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that it was imperative for Anurag Kashyap to go through the journey of being denied the release of his film ‘Black Friday’ until it eventually made it to the theatres.

He shared that while ‘Black Friday’ is a fine piece of cinematic art, the withholding of its release was justified as the case of 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai was still sub judice.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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