June 25, 2026 7:55 PM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Director Vikram Bhatt, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, feels that a filmmaker is similar to a child in many ways.

The director spoke with IANS during the promotions of his film in the city, and shared that the relationship between a filmmaker and the audience is akin to a child and his mother.

He told IANS, “There has to be something that excites me. There has to be something that you're dying to tell. You know, even as a kid, when you have something amazing, you keep saying, ‘mom, listen to me’”.

“And mom's like, ‘What is it?’ And then you say something and mom says, ‘Really?’ or she says, ‘Okay, big deal’. So I think every filmmaker is that child who's telling the audience, listen to me, listen to this. I got this good, I got this great one. I got this great one for you’. And when you feel that excitement, you should make the film”, he added.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that it was imperative for Anurag Kashyap to go through the journey of being denied the release of his film ‘Black Friday’ until it eventually made it to the theatres.

He shared that while ‘Black Friday’ is a fine piece of cinematic art, the withholding of its release was justified as the case of 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai was still sub judice.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Mahesh Babu: 'Rao Bahadur' isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin! (Photo:IANS/PR)

Mahesh Babu: 'Rao Bahadur' isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Vikram Bhatt says relationship between filmmaker, audience is akin to mother and child

Mansi, Ronak lead India's challenge at U15 and U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Mansi, Ronak lead India's challenge at U15 and U20 Asian Wrestling Championships

Adani Foundation collects record 52,306 blood units across 754 locations on Gautam Adani’s birthday

Adani Foundation collects record 52,306 blood units across 754 locations on Gautam Adani’s birthday

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Scotland, know all details of their match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

Women’s T20 WC: When and where to watch SL vs SCO, know all details

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Koratala Siva goes on floors with grand pooja in Amaravati (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Nandamuri Balakrishna's film with Koratala Siva goes on floors with grand pooja in Amaravati

Bit of baptism by fire for Ireland’s bowlers, pressure is also on world champions India, says Lorcan Tucker ahead of first t20I in Belfast. Photo credit:

Bit of baptism by fire for our bowlers, pressure is also on world champions India, says Ireland’s Tucker

Adani Airports to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres in 5 states

Adani Airports to develop integrated airport cities spanning over 655 acres in 5 states

National Games, Khelo India athletes to undergo mandatory anti-doping education sessions: Mandaviya

National Games, Khelo India athletes to undergo mandatory anti-doping education: Mandaviya

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'

Aryaan Arora calls working with Arijit Singh in Meant To Be (Sajni) 'a defining moment'