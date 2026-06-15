June 15, 2026 9:29 PM हिंदी

Vikram Bhatt says he is an F1 geek

Vikram Bhatt says he is an F1 geek

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has helmed the recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, has spoken up about things that interest him.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and shared that he is a huge science and technology buff and religiously follows the F1 season.

Talking about his interests, he told IANS, “I'm a science and technology buff. So, most of my time goes into that. But I follow the F1 series very well. I'm an F1 freak. Other than that, I don't relate to many sports. I can't get into the IPL. I don't know most of the players. Geopolitics interests me, Op-eds interest me. Opinions of world economic professors of geopolitical speakers that impresses me, absorbs me. So, yeah, that's the kind of the geek I am”.

He also spoke about how the emotion of fear guides the filmmaker in him, and others also as a matter of fact.

He said, “So it doesn't come to me as a surprise that I'm close to fear. I think it's in all of us. We are all our Google histories. If you have the guts to lay down your Google search history openly, it won't be the person you are. You are what you Google. So that person is in us, in all of us. And I like to explore that person”.

Meanwhile, ‘Haunted 3D’ stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Chetna Pande, Shruti Prakash, Gaurav Bajpai, Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film promises an upgraded 3D experience using the newest technology to heighten every scare, making the horror more immersive. The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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