Vikram Bhatt lauds Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ but says, it was important to hold its release at the time

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is fond of Anurag Kashyap’s cult-classic ‘Black Friday’ but, as a fellow filmmaker, he feels that it was imperative for Anurag to go through the journey of being denied the film’s release in theatres until it eventually made it to the theatres.

Vikram spoke with IANS during the promotions of his recently released film ‘Haunted 3D’, and shared that while ‘Black Friday’ is a fine piece of cinematic art, the withholding of its release was justified as the case of 1993 serial blasts of Mumbai was still sub judice.

Vikram told IANS, “‘Black Friday’, very good film. But I’m not sure if at the time of release, it was probably not the right time. Because all the TADA cases were not heard. If I am not mistaken, and it would have been irresponsible for the CBFC, not for the filmmaker, to certify a film when the courts hadn't decided on a matter. And such a film would influence. So I think they are well within their right to say, ‘Listen, let this play out’. It's like we've seen a show like ‘Delhi Crime’ on the Nirbhaya case. It's been allowed, and there's no problem with it as the show premiered after a due legal process”.

‘Black Friday’, which is considered one of the critically acclaimed works of Kashyap, didn’t see the light of the day until 2 years after its premiere at the Locarno International Film Festival. The film was banned from release in theatres owing to the usage of names of the blasts accused. The film had its premiere in 2004 but was cleared for release in 2007 after the TADA delivered its verdict and sentenced the accused.

“But I don't know if it would be allowed while the thing was going on because I'm sure there are some law and order concerns. So, you know, and CBFC being a government body, a part of the ministry is obviously careful that they are not breaking the law or influencing people at a time where the case is still sub judice”, he added.

--IANS

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