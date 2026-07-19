July 19, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

Vikram-1 success showcases India's innovation strength: TDB-DST

Vikram-1 success showcases India's innovation strength: TDB-DST

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Sunday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful Vikram-1 mission, describing it as a watershed moment for India's private space sector that reinforces the country's emergence as a global hub for indigenous space technologies and deep-tech innovation.

In a statement, the Board said the successful mission marks a watershed moment for the country's private space sector and demonstrates the transformative potential of home-grown deep-tech innovation.

It added that the achievement also reaffirms TDB's long-standing commitment to identifying, recognising and promoting indigenous technologies with strong commercialisation potential.

The Board recalled that it had recognised Skyroot Aerospace at an early stage of its journey by conferring the National Technology Start-up Award 2022 during the National Technology Day celebrations.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in recognition of the company's pioneering work in developing indigenous cryogenic, liquid and solid propulsion technologies for the small satellite launch market.

According to the statement, the award acknowledged both the technological excellence and commercial potential of Skyroot Aerospace, with the successful Vikram-1 mission now validating the vision behind the National Technology Awards, which aim to encourage breakthrough Indian technologies with the potential to create significant national and global impact.

Congratulating the Skyroot team, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said the company's journey from an emerging start-up recognised through the National Technology Start-up Award to achieving a historic milestone in India's private space programme reflects the strength of the country's innovation ecosystem.

He further said that, building on its innovation-led growth, Skyroot Aerospace has also submitted a proposal to the Technology Development Board under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, which is currently under consideration.

The Board said it has consistently supported the commercialisation of indigenous technologies by promoting innovation-led enterprises across strategic sectors, including aerospace, defence, healthcare, clean energy, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

History in Tokyo; richly deserved reward for resilience: Nation celebrates Sindhu's Japan Open triumph

History in Tokyo; richly deserved reward for resilience: National celebrates Sindhu's Japan Open triumph

EAM Jaishankar meets Zanzibar President, discusses expanding cooperation in education, AI, digital sectors

EAM Jaishankar meets Zanzibar President; discusses expanding cooperation in education, AI, digital sectors

SS Rajamouli celebrates Skyroot Aerospace’s Historic Vikram-1 launch, says this is what ‘young India is capable of’

SS Rajamouli celebrates Skyroot Aerospace’s Historic Vikram-1 launch, says this is what ‘young India is capable of’

'Could have cut short foreign visit to meet Wangchuk': NDA hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'asatya, hinsa' remark

'Could have cut short foreign visit to meet Wangchuk': NDA on Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Venky Atluri: This National Award belongs to everyone who believed in Lucky Baskhar! (Photo Credit: Venky Atluri/Instagram)

Venky Atluri: This National Award belongs to everyone who believed in Lucky Baskhar!

FIFA WC final is football's biggest celebration, brings nations together: Shaji Prabhakaran

FIFA WC final is football's biggest celebration, brings nations together: Shaji Prabhakaran

Katrina Kaif plants a sweet kiss on son Vihaan’s hand, shares moments from her first birthday as mom

Katrina Kaif plants a sweet kiss on son Vihaan’s hand, shares moments from her first birthday as mom

All-party meet underway; INDIA bloc walks out over presence of NCPI leaders

All-party meet underway; INDIA bloc walks out over presence of NCPI leaders

Root is batting with great thought against Bumrah: Nayar

Root is batting with great thought against Bumrah: Nayar

‘Rohit will have to come up with a plan to counter Curran,’ says Nayar ahead of Lord's decider

'Rohit will have to come up with a plan to counter Curran,' says Nayar ahead of Lord's decider