Vikram-1 success showcases India's innovation strength: TDB-DST

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Sunday congratulated Skyroot Aerospace on the successful Vikram-1 mission, describing it as a watershed moment for India's private space sector that reinforces the country's emergence as a global hub for indigenous space technologies and deep-tech innovation.

In a statement, the Board said the successful mission marks a watershed moment for the country's private space sector and demonstrates the transformative potential of home-grown deep-tech innovation.

It added that the achievement also reaffirms TDB's long-standing commitment to identifying, recognising and promoting indigenous technologies with strong commercialisation potential.

The Board recalled that it had recognised Skyroot Aerospace at an early stage of its journey by conferring the National Technology Start-up Award 2022 during the National Technology Day celebrations.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, in recognition of the company's pioneering work in developing indigenous cryogenic, liquid and solid propulsion technologies for the small satellite launch market.

According to the statement, the award acknowledged both the technological excellence and commercial potential of Skyroot Aerospace, with the successful Vikram-1 mission now validating the vision behind the National Technology Awards, which aim to encourage breakthrough Indian technologies with the potential to create significant national and global impact.

Congratulating the Skyroot team, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board, said the company's journey from an emerging start-up recognised through the National Technology Start-up Award to achieving a historic milestone in India's private space programme reflects the strength of the country's innovation ecosystem.

He further said that, building on its innovation-led growth, Skyroot Aerospace has also submitted a proposal to the Technology Development Board under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, which is currently under consideration.

The Board said it has consistently supported the commercialisation of indigenous technologies by promoting innovation-led enterprises across strategic sectors, including aerospace, defence, healthcare, clean energy, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

--IANS

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