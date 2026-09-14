Vijayendra Kumeria: I'm going to surrender to Bappa for my career

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is currently seen in the show “Juhi Mui”, has opened up about his faith, his wishes from Lord Ganesha and how the festival has changed for him after becoming a familiar face in the small screen business.

Vijayendra says he has never asked Bappa for one particular thing. For him, it has always been about the well-being of his family and having a good life.

Vijayendra said: “To be very honest, I have never asked any particular wish from Bappa. But yes, I have always said, do what is good for me and for my family. Give us good health and prosperity. That is always what I want or what I ask for. No specific things.”

He feels that Bappa has been really kind and he has always bestowed a lot of blessings on him and his family.

“What else does a person need? A good career, good health. So, Bappa has been kind enough to give me everything without asking. So, I don't want to burden him with requests and all because he has been very kind. I'll be very selfish if I'm still asking for things.”

This year, he wants to surrender his career-related worries to Bappa and believes that the right opportunities will come his way while the wrong ones will naturally stay away.

He said: “I will surrender to Bappa, saying that Bappa, see, I am your son, and whatever you feel is good for me, you do that. As far as career is concerned, he will take care of it, I am sure.”

“He will bring opportunities that are good for me. He will stop opportunities that are not good for me. So I'm going to surrender to him for my career and ask him to give me a good thought process.”

Recalling those early days in Mumbai, Vijayendra shared, “I remember when I was very new in Mumbai; that was the time when I, for the first time, experienced Ganpati Mahotsav, and there were some non-actor friends, people from different industries, who were my friends at that time. I do remember that things used to be very easy.”

“You could go for darshan in the pandals, and during the visarjan we used to do it like all normal people around the city do.”

He added, “But now it is a little difficult because people start recognising you, and you can't move very freely now, especially at the Pandals and during the visarjan. That's the only small change that has happened. Rest everything is fine.”

The actor says he still enjoys the season.

“These 11 days are so fun. The whole vibe of the city is different during these 11 days. But it's a little different from before. Not a vast difference, but yeah.”

--IANS

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