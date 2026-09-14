Venkat Prabhu: Vaibhav-starrer Tat Twam Assi's filming completed!

Chennai, Sep 14 (IANS) Ace director Venkat Prabhu, who is also the creative producer of director Vishnu Sasi Shankar's devotional action thriller 'Tat Twam Assi', has now dropped an important update of the film on the happy occasion of Vinayakar Chathurthi.

Venkat Prabhu on Monday disclosed that shooting for their film had been completed and that post production work had now commenced.

Taking to his X timeline to share the update, Venkat Prabhu wrote, "Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi!🙏🏼 Filming Completed. Post-Production Commenced. Film Releasing Soon! On this auspicious day, along with Lord Ayyappa's brother, Lord Ganesha, I am proud to reveal the Creators of our Theatrical Feature Film, TAT TWAM ASSI! #TatTwamAssi #FeatureFilm #ReleasingSoon #TantraFilms #HappyVinayagarChaturthi."

For the unaware, director Vishnu Sasi Shankar, who is directing this film, is best known for having made the Malayalam blockbuster 'Malikappuram'.

'Tat Twam Assi', which has been produced by Tantra Films, has triggered huge expectations among audiences ever since its announcement.

The film’s pre-production work began on February 26, and within exactly three months, the team successfully completed all planning and preparations before commencing the shoot recently.

At the launch ceremony, director Venkat Prabhu had delivered the inaugural clap, while director Ponram had switched on the camera and conveyed his wishes to the team.

The movie stars Vaibhav and Meenakshi Govindarajan in the lead roles. Apart from the lead pair, the film will also feature actors Aravind Akash, Aadukalam Naren, and several others in pivotal roles.

Although the film is centered around the themes of devotion, faith, and spirituality, the film will also feature action and emotional elements. Sources had told IANS that the screenplay of the film had been penned in such a way that it would appeal to both family audiences and youngsters alike.

The film is being produced by JK Saravana and JK Shatesh. On the technical front, music for the film is being composed by Premgi Amaren, while cinematography is being handled by Yuvan Selva. Editing is by Praveen KL, art direction by Surya Rajeevan, and stunt choreography by Sakthi Saravanan.

The film has been written by Adithya Tangirala, Nanthakumar Thamichelvan, and Prithivi Adithya.

--IANS

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