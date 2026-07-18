Vijayendra Kumeria credits female fans for his ‘career growth’

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Popular television actor Vijayendra Kumeria has expressed gratitude for the immense love he receives from his female fans, saying their support plays a significant role in an actor's success.

Vijayendra, who enjoys a fan following of 536K on Instagram, shared that he enjoys all the love coming from his female fans and believes a hero's career graph can only grow stronger with the backing of them.

When asked about the admiration he enjoys from women across age groups on social media, Vijayendra told IANS: “On this, I would say, yeah, I enjoy the female fan following. Because, being a guy, if there is no female following, if there are no female fans, I don't think that the career graph will go up so much.”

“So, thank you so much. I have a lot of love and respect for you all. Keep loving me the same way,” he concluded.

The actor is currently seen on the show “Juhi Mui” alongside Eisha Singh.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief. The show airs on Colors.

Vijayendra made his acting debut in 2011 with the show Chotti Bahu after quitting his civil aviation job after working for years to pursue acting, having convinced his parents.

Chotti Bahu aired from 2008 to 2010. It stars Rubina Dilaik as Radhika and Avinash Sachdev as Dev. Sasural Simar Ka 2 Serial was inspired by this story. The show had two seasons with discrete plots.

In 2014 Shastri Sisters got him a lead role opposite Ishita Ganguly. The actor shot to fame with his work in shows such as “Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara”, Naagin 4, Teri Meri Doriyaann and Deewaniyat to name a few.

--IANS

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