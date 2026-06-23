Vijay Varma on how he chooses his scripts: First I have to love it

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Bollywood actor Vijay Varma revealed his formula for choosing a project. The 'Darlings' actor believes that for him, the script remains the deciding factor above everything else.

He shared that in order for him to come on board a project, it is crucial that he falls in love with the script. Vijay added that he does not care if the project has some big names in the cast; he has to like the script.

He further disclosed that he has said no to many scripts as he was not drawn towards them.

Sharing his process for choosing a role, Vijay said, "If you are not enjoying reading it, there is no chance you are going to enjoy watching it on the screen. First and foremost, I have to love it. It has to be so gripping. That is the first criteria. The script has to work for me. I don't care if there are big names involved, this and that. If the script is not working, it is not working. I have said no to a lot of such scripts."

The 'Gustakh Ishq' actor added that, whether it is a lead role or a supporting part, his focus has always been on how strong the story is.

"I think, I have got fairly decent at choosing the right scripts. So, yeah, it has to completely grip me. Now, I want to see if it's a leading role. I want to make sure it is something that I have not done before. And eventually, I want to see who the director is. If the director is good, then you know that even a decent script can turn into something special," he went on to explain.

Meanwhile, work-wise, Vijay's promising lineup includes 'Lust Stories 3', 'Family Business', and 'Matka King 2'.

--IANS

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