April 15, 2026 9:53 AM हिंदी

Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting

Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Vijay Varma, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming crime drama and thriller series ‘Matka King’, has said that his love for crunching numbers comes easily to him given he belongs to the Marwadi community.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Matka King’ in which he essays the role of a gambling lord, who is naturally smart with numbers and the game.

When asked how comfortable he is with numbers, he told IANS, “A little bit, I am Marwadi. So, I can understand numbers. And I have also done graduation in accounting. So, I am a little fond of numbers. But I was more interested in the game. Understanding the game. I got a leaflet of 4 pages, in which the whole game was explained. But to understand 4 pages, it will take at least a month, if you want to understand it properly”.

He further mentioned, “So, I spent a lot of time with it. I also spent it during the shoot. Because if you understand the game, then only you will help it evolve. Any game, until you play it 4 times, you will not get the real fun of the game. So, it took time to understand the game. The more I understood the game, the more I was able to explain it to someone else”.

Ask him if he has fully understood the game and the nuances, he said, “The game, I think, I still don't know completely. Because there are a lot of possibilities in it. There are a lot of possibilities in it. There are a lot of probabilities and possibilities in it”.

“And the game also keeps evolving. If you type Matka King on YouTube today, you may not get today's numbers. So, it was a lot of fun to understand the game”, he added.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, ‘Matka King’ is set to stream on Prime Video from April 17, 2026.

--IANS

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Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting

Vijay Varma on his love for crunching numbers: I am Marwadi with graduation in accounting