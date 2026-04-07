Vijay Varma: ‘Matka King’ is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) As the makers of Matka King unveiled the trailer of the intense drama on Tuesday, its lead actor Vijay Varma shared that at its heart, the series is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success.

Vijay, who plays the titular character Brij Bhatti in the series, said in a statement: “Working in Matka King has been an exhilarating journey. Bringing this world and this character to life was both challenging and deeply fulfilling, especially in the backdrop of a different era altogether that I had never explored before. Also, returning to a Prime Original after Dahaad and Mirzapur is splendid.”

Talking about the creator Nagraj Manjule and Abhay Koranne, Vijay said they gave him the “creative freedom to dive deep into Brij’s world, and working alongside talented co-stars such as Kritika, Sai, and Gulshan Grover, and the entire cast, made it all the more rewarding.”

“At its heart, Matka King is a story of ambition, power, and the price one pays for success, which I feel is universal, and will therefore be an engaging watch for audiences in India and around the world. I can’t wait for viewers to experience it when the series premieres on Prime Video on April 17.”

The show also stars Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Bhupendra Jadawat, Bharat Jadhav, Girish Kulkarni, Jamie Lever, Kishor Kadam, Cyrus Sahukar, Arpita Sethiya, Sambhaji Tangade, Ishtiyak Khan, Sanjivv Jotangia, and Simran Ashwini. It will air on April 17 on Prime Video.

The trailer showcases the world of Brij Bhatti, a sharp, enterprising cotton trader who dreams of a better life in post-Independence Bombay of the 1960s. With one bold idea, he turns gambling from an elite pastime into something huge giving birth to ‘Matka’. But the higher the stakes, the darker the consequences, what starts as a dream could shatter everything.

Kritika in a statement said that her character in Matka King is quite different from anything she has until now.

“It challenged me to delve into her world of choices, ambitions, and resilience. Every scene offered an opportunity to explore her motivations and inner strength, which was both exciting and demanding as an actor.”

She said that the series tells a story about people, power, and personal journeys.

Actress Sai Tamhankar, who plays Barkha, Brij Bhatti’s wife, said in a statement: “On the surface, one may think that Barkha is a typical middle-class housewife. However, she is actually nuanced and layered, a forward-thinking, independent woman who is not walking in the shadows of her husband but carving her own path on her own terms.”

Sai said that the role allowed her to explore a character that is completely different from anything I have done before.

“Matka King is not just the story of one man’s dream for success; it is a tale of ambitions, choices, complex human relationships, and personal journeys of every character. I am confident that viewers will not only enjoy it but also deeply resonate with these emotions.”

Matka King is created and written by Abhay Koranne and created, written and directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule. It is produced under the banner of Roy Kapur Films, Aatpat and SMR Entertainment.

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, writer, creator, and director, said: “Matka King is more than a period drama. It tells the story of a man who dares to fight for respect, pursue his dreams, and in doing so, changes the ecosystem around him.”

He shared that every frame reflects tension, ambition, and high stakes, with period-accurate interiors, props, costumes, and lighting to enhance the characters’ emotional journey.

Siddharth Roy Kapur of Roy Kapur Films said, “With Matka King, we knew we were placing a bold bet on a story that demanded scale and authenticity. Set against the volatile, fast-evolving landscape of 1960s Bombay, the series explores ambition, identity, and the price one can pay in the pursuit of legitimacy and respect.”

“While the world is specific, the stakes are universal and that balance is what thrilled us from the very beginning. Releasing the trailer and announcing the global premiere today is incredibly exciting for the whole team, as audiences get their first glimpse into a world we have been carefully building for years.”

--IANS

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