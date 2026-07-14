Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Train' to hit screens in August this year

Chennai, July 14 (IANS) The makers of director Mysskin’s upcoming film ‘Train’, featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, have now confirmed that the film will release in August this year.

At the teaser launch event of the film, which was held recently, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu, whose V Creations is producing the film, said, "Let us do it this August" during the course of his speech.

His announcement thrilled, director Mysskin, who, in a lighter vein, tried to make the producer commit to a release date.

"Oh my God, is that so sir. Please announce the date as well," he said, in an excited tone.

When the producer smiled and refrained from announcing a date, he pretended as if the producer had announced August 14 as the release date and said, "But Suriya's film is releasing on August 14 sir..."

Laughing, producer Thanu pointed out that he had only said that the film would release in August and that he had not mentioned August 14, making the auditorium erupt in laughter.

For the unaware, director Mysskin's fast-paced action thriller, 'Train', featuring actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser on Sunday.

The high octane 43-second teaser shows a speeding train under the control of some vicious people. Scared passengers fearing for their lives look on as one man (Vijay Sethupathi) wages a lone battle. It's evident from the teaser that the train, which resembles a speeding monster, is not halting at any station that it is scheduled to stop at. More significantly, those who seem to have taken control of the train seem to have come well prepared. What is their mission? Who are these people? And who importantly is the person trying to take them on? Like all other Mysskin thrillers, 'Train' too promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Train, which is being produced by V Creations and directed by Mysskin, will feature a host of stars including Nasser, Shruti Haasan, Yugi Sethu, Narain, KS Ravikumar, Sampath Raj, Kalaiyarasan, Ira Dayanand and Preethy Karan.

The film has cinematography by Fowzia Fathima and music by Mysskin himself.

Interestingly, Narain in a post on social media last year had released pictures of himself on the sets of Train. The pictures revealed that he was playing a police officer in the film. The disclosure led to speculation if whether Mysskin was attempting to build a Mysskin Cinematic Universe with Train. The reason for the speculation was that Narain had also played the role of a cop in Mysskin’s superhit film ‘Anjaathey’. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.

--IANS

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