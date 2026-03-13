Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Kaattaan's trailer expands mystery around man's severed head!

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) The makers of National Award winning director M. Manikandan and director B Ajith Kumar's eagerly awaited web series, 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan', featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, on Friday released a gripping trailer of the series, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

While a teaser that the makers had released earlier had triggered curiosity about Muthu's shocking severed head, the trailer expands the narrative, revealing layered accounts from characters who paint vastly different portraits of the man.

Feared outlaw or misunderstood hero? As perspectives clash, the mystery deepens, slowly unraveling the truth behind Muthu and the events that led to his gruesome discovery.

Headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, the series also features Milind Soman, Sudev Nair, and Muthukumar, among other prominent faces.

Talking about the trailer, Vijay Sethupathi, said, “When Manikandan first narrated 'Kaattaan' to me, he shared a six-page synopsis. I was instantly hooked by the character and the world he had imagined. Working on this series gave me a real sense of peace as an actor. I truly hope that when audiences watch it, they walk away with something meaningful to reflect on.”

Sharing his thoughts on the trailer, Milind Soman, said, "As someone who is selective about projects I choose, 'Kaattaan' stood out for its gripping narrative and bold characters and Sivettan was a role I couldn't resist. Working on the series was an absolute thrill from the immersive sets, sharp direction, and collaborating with Vijay Sethupathi and the team brought this enigmatic figure to life in ways that pushed me creatively."

The series has been created by National Award-winning filmmaker M. Manikandan, known for his distinctive storytelling voice.

Direction is helmed by M. Manikandan and B. Ajith Kumar, while acclaimed cinematographers Madhu Neelakandan and N. Shanmuga Sundaram craft the striking visual language of the series.

Music for the series has been composed by Rajesh Murugesan, adding a powerful sonic dimension to the world of Kaattaan. 'Muthu Alias Kaattaan' is slated to stream from March 27 on JioHotstar in seven languages — Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

--IANS

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