May 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Uttar Pradesh clinch 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship title

Uttar Pradesh clinch 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship title (Credit: WCIA)

Greater Noida, May 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh emerged victorious in a thrilling final against Haryana to win the 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship at the Shaheed Vijay Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida on Saturday. Under the captaincy of Somjeet Singh, Uttar Pradesh lifted the national title for the third time, further cementing their dominance in Indian wheelchair cricket.

Batting first, Uttar Pradesh posted an impressive total of 191/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Haryana responded with a spirited chase and scored 186/8 in 20 overs, falling short by just 5 runs in a nail-biting finish.

Anil Singhaniya was named Man of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance, scoring a crucial 27 runs and claiming 2 wickets for Uttar Pradesh.

The prestigious tournament, ran from May 3 to May 10, 2026, features top teams from across the country competing in an exciting “Super 5” grand finale format, showcasing the highest level of wheelchair cricket in India.

The championship final witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests including Aman Goel, BJP Yuva Neta from Faridabad, Bal Kishan Sharma from Vishva Hindu Parishad, Surendra Lohia, President of PCCAI, Ravi Kant Chauhan, General Secretary of DCCI, and Sqn Ldr Abhai Pratap Singh, President of the Wheelchair Cricket India Association.

The dignitaries praised the players for their determination, discipline, and sportsmanship while appreciating the rapid growth of wheelchair cricket across the country.

Speaking after the victory, captain Somjeet Singh credited the team’s unity, hard work, and fighting spirit for the historic triumph.

The Wheelchair Cricket India Association continues to play a pivotal role in empowering athletes and promoting wheelchair cricket across the country, with this championship serving as one of its flagship events.

--IANS

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