CM Vijay likely to meet PM Modi on Nov 16 over Mekedatu dam dispute

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is expected to visit New Delhi on November 16 for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam, amid escalating differences between the two states over the Cauvery project.

The proposed meeting follows Vijay’s November 7 letter to PM Modi, highlighting the potential consequences for Tamil Nadu if Karnataka builds the dam.

He urged the Centre not to grant permission for the project without Tamil Nadu’s consent. Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, however, has maintained that his government does not need another state’s permission to construct a dam within its territory.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he claimed the Supreme Court had already permitted Karnataka to proceed, subject to meeting its water-release obligations. Shivakumar said Karnataka would honour the requirement to release 177 tmc of water annually to Tamil Nadu.

Expressing hope that Vijay understood the legal position, he reiterated that Karnataka need not seek anyone’s consent for the proposed dam. He also argued that Tamil Nadu would benefit significantly from the project, describing it as a reservoir that could store water for use during droughts.

Karnataka’s BJP and National Democratic Alliance leaders supported the proposal, he said. According to Shivakumar, an additional 5,400 hectares had been identified to compensate for forest land required for the project, and related work was progressing.

He urged both states to abandon confrontation and cooperate. Shivakumar said he would request Vijay to send a delegation to Karnataka to examine the project firsthand.

Tamil Nadu Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N. Anand rejected Karnataka’s position, asserting that the state government would oppose the dam under all circumstances.

He told reporters that developments would not unfold as Shivakumar had suggested. The dispute intensified during PM Modi’s Karnataka visit to inaugurate projects worth Rs 15,600 crore, when Shivakumar sought the Prime Minister’s support for Mekedatu.

Addressing the gathering in PM Modi’s presence, Shivakumar claimed that the Supreme Court had delivered a clear verdict and asserted that nobody could prevent Karnataka from building the dam.

He requested the Centre to provide the necessary environmental and forest clearances and expressed hope for its support.

Against this backdrop, Vijay’s anticipated Delhi visit is expected to bring Tamil Nadu’s objections directly before PM Modi. The proposed discussions would focus on the dam and the state’s concerns over its implications for Cauvery water availability.

--IANS

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