November 15, 2026 2:30 PM हिंदी

Australian envoy congratulates Abhishek Awasthi on becoming Greater Bendigo's first Indian-origin mayor

Australian envoy congratulates Abhishek Awasthi on becoming Greater Bendigo's first Indian-origin mayor

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, on Sunday congratulated Abhishek Awasthi on becoming Greater Bendigo’s first Indian-origin Mayor, describing it as "another inspiring chapter in Australia-India story."

Green's statement comes as Indian-born councillor Abhishek Awasthi was elected as Mayor of the city in Victoria state.

Taking to X, Green stated, "Another inspiring chapter in the Australia-India story! Congratulations to Abhishek Awasthi, who journeyed from Himachal Pradesh to Australia as a student and is now Greater Bendigo’s first Indian-origin Mayor. An example of the contribution Indian Australians makes across Australia."

Around 250 people gathered to witness the mayoral election that took place at The Capital theatre in Bendigo on November 9. Awasthi was elected by his fellow councillors to lead Greater Bendigo for the 2026-27 mayoral term, The Australia Today reported.

Awasthi termed his election as an "extraordinary moment" for migrants who have made Australia and Bendigo their home. His election holds special meaning for the Indian Australian community, with Awasthi's journey showcasing the increasing participation of migrant Australians in local government and civic life.

Originally from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Abhishek Awasthi arrived in Australia as an international student in 2008 to pursue postgraduate studies in Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at La Trobe University.

After shifting to Bendigo in 2010, he started working for community organisations, volunteering and multicultural initiatives. In 2021, Awasthi founded the Indian Association of Bendigo, to help bring together Indian families in central Victoria through cultural celebrations, charitable activities and community support programs, The Australia Today reported.

In 2024, Awasthi entered elected office after securing a win in the Kennington Ward election with 58.86 per cent of first-preference votes after defeating Gavin Hicks. Subsequently, he became Greater Bendigo's first Indian-born Deputy Mayor for the 2024-2025 term. Two years later, he has been elected as Greater Bendigo's Mayor, marking another milestone in his public life.

--IANS

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