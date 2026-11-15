IndiGo flight returns safely to Pune after landing gear snag

Pune, Nov 15 (IANS) An IndiGo flight bound for Guwahati returned safely to Pune airport on Sunday morning after experiencing a technical issue involving its landing gear shortly after takeoff, prompting the Indian Air Force to declare a full emergency as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E 0623 (VT-IZE), had departed from Pune for Guwahati when the crew detected that the landing gear had failed to retract and remained extended.

The pilot immediately informed Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which airport authorities coordinated with IndiGo and other relevant agencies to manage the situation.

A full emergency was declared, and fire tenders, ambulances and emergency response teams were deployed and kept on standby to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

As part of standard safety procedures, the aircraft conducted a low pass over the runway, enabling authorities to visually inspect the landing gear before approving its return.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Pune airport at 9.04 a.m. After touchdown, it was escorted to Bay No. 7 by emergency vehicles, including three fire-fighting trucks and two ambulances.

Following confirmation that the aircraft was in a safe and normal condition, the emergency was withdrawn at 9.10 a.m.

All 192 passengers and crew members were safely deboarded through an aerobridge, and no injuries were reported.

IndiGo said it has arranged an alternate aircraft from Bengaluru to operate the Pune-Guwahati service and minimise disruption to affected passengers.

In a statement, the airline said flight 6E 623 returned to Pune after a technical snag was detected shortly after takeoff and that all relevant authorities were informed in accordance with standard operating procedures.

"IndiGo flight 6E 623, operating from Pune to Guwahati on 15 November 2026, returned to origin and landed safely at the Pune International Airport after a technical snag was detected shortly after take-off. In line with standard operating procedures, all relevant authorities were immediately informed," the spokesperson stated.

"The aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing necessary clearances. An alternate aircraft has been arranged promptly to operate the flight," the airline added.

IndiGo also said it is providing passengers with regular updates, meals and refreshments, alternative travel arrangements and refunds where applicable, while expressing regret for the inconvenience caused.

--IANS

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