November 15, 2026 2:31 PM हिंदी

Ganesh Acharya on devotional track ‘Bam Bam’: ‘It is an expression of our devotion and my family’s faith’

Ganesh Acharya on devotional track ‘Bam Bam’: ‘It is an expression of our devotion and my family’s faith’

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Choreographer and filmmaker Ganesh Acharya unveiled his devotional track ‘Bam Bam’ at the iconic Namo Ghat in Varanasi.

Set against the backdrop of the River Ganga, the launch witnessed a special celebration of devotion, with the track featuring Junaid Kumar and Kalyan Vasanth. Presented by Zee Music, ‘Bam Bam’ is part of Acharya's upcoming film ‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust.’

Speaking about the special significance of unveiling the track in Kashi, Ganesh Acharya said, “What could be more special than coming to Kashi, the sacred city of Lord Shiva, and unveiling the biggest song from my film, dedicated to Shivji, on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja? ‘Bam Bam’ is not just a song but an expression of our devotion and my family’s faith. Varanasi has always held a special place in my career.”

“I first shot here for Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai’ with the song ‘Ramji’ and have since returned for several projects, including Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Brahmastra’. Returning to Kashi with a song dedicated to Mahadev makes this moment even more special,” he added.

Featuring vocals by Junaid Kumar and Kalyan Vasanth, ‘Bam Bam’ has been composed by Junaid Kumar, while the lyrics have been written by Ganesh Acharya. The devotional track celebrates Lord Shiva through an energetic musical arrangement and a contemporary sound.

The song is part of Ganesh Acharya's upcoming film ‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’, which traces the artist's journey through music, dance and cinema.

The film's trailer was earlier shared by several members of the film industry, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff, who acknowledged Acharya's journey in the entertainment industry.

‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’ is presented by V2S Production & Entertainment and produced by Soundarya Acharya. Written and directed by Ganesh Acharya, the film's screenplay and dialogues have been penned by Digangana Suryavanshi and Ganesh Acharya.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.

--IANS

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