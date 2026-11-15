November 15, 2026 2:34 PM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a series of pictures from his Japan getaway, offering a glimpse into his special moments with actress Rashmika Mandanna and his loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actress posted several photographs capturing family time, leisurely outings and romantic moments from the trip. Giving a glimpse of his vacation, he wrote, “Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan.”

In one of the pictures, the actor offered a glimpse of their family time, captioning it, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. Another photograph featured what he called “Everyone's favourite lil Dynamite”.

He also shared a playful moment featuring his mother, writing, “Mama ‘san’ trying to do the Rushie hearts.” However, it was the romantic pictures with Rashmika that caught attention. In one photograph, Vijay was seen resting his head on Rashmika's shoulder, with the simple caption, “Home.”

Another picture showed the two sharing an affectionate moment, which he captioned, “Love.” The picture showed Rashmika smiling as Vijay lovingly wrapped his arms around her neck. Through the photographs, Vijay offered a glimpse into the little moments that made his Japan vacation special, celebrating time spent with the people closest to him.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently enjoying a vacation in Japan with their family. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, they offered a peek into their celebrations in Japan, revealing how they performed a Goma (Homam) ritual to mark the festival.

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor captioned the post, “When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy Duwali Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family.”

--IANS

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