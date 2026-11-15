India better positioned than Pakistan to benefit from political changes in Washington: Report

Hong Kong, Nov 15 (IANS) India stands to gain more from the political changes in Washington because its partnership with the US is rooted in deeper and more enduring ties, unlike Pakistan's relationship, which relied heavily on transactional arrangements with the Donald Trump administration, a report has stated.

It noted that Islamabad's military-led hybrid government went to extraordinary lengths to win Trump's favour, including pursuing cryptocurrency deals with members of the President's family and promoting Pakistan's rare-earth mineral potential at the White House.

"Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left no stone unturned in praising Trump. From the Global Peace Summit on Iran to discussions on Gaza and other pressing international conflicts and issues, Sharif repeatedly lauded Trump, seemingly hoping to secure his goodwill," a report in Hong Kong-based English newspaper Asia Times stated.

According to the report, Islamabad has also poured substantial sums into hiring lobbying firms in the US to strengthen its political leverage in Washington. These efforts, it said, formed part of a broader campaign of using personal connections and transactional dealings to win favour and advance Pakistan's interests within the Trump administration.

"In a lobbying blitz, Islamabad committed nearly US$5 million to contracts with six major Washington firms. They included a $200,000-per-month engagement with Seiden Law, which subcontracted Javelin Advisors -- a firm co-founded by former Trump Organization executive George Sorial and Trump's ex-bodyguard and Oval Office operations director Keith Schiller," the report detailed.

"A parallel deal with Orchid Advisors, which subcontracted powerhouse firm Squire Patton Boggs, also targeted the administration's inner circle. Though these initial contracts have wrapped up, Sharif's government doubled down on May 1, 2026, locking the Pakistani Embassy into a new multi-year $1.2 million deal with Ervin Graves Strategy Group LLC -- led by former Republican Congressman Tom Graves -- to promote Islamabad's strategic narratives at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill," it added.

The report noted that Pakistan's continued dependence on International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailouts and external loans, coupled with recurring economic crises, raises serious questions about the government's priorities and its willingness to divert scarce national resources towards lobbying efforts in Washington to secure foreign favour.

Highlighting the contrast with Pakistan, it said India's strategic partnership with the US has demonstrated considerable resilience, backed by strong institutional foundations and bipartisan support in Washington.

Despite political differences and occasional high-level tensions, the India-US bilateral ties have largely maintained their positive trajectory. The partnership has arguably developed strong institutional momentum, enabling it to withstand changes in political leadership in both countries, Asia Times mentioned.

"American lawmakers have repeatedly assured their Indian counterparts that Washington's engagement with Pakistan has been transactional, driven by specific American interests in West Asia and the wider region's security context, while its partnership with India is a long-term strategic commitment," the report noted.

--IANS

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