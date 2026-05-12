Vijay govt orders closure of 717 TASMAC outlets near temples, schools, bus stands

Chennai, May 12 (IANS) In a major policy move with significant political implications, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 TASMAC liquor retail outlets functioning near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands across the state within the next two weeks.

The decision marks the first large-scale regulatory intervention in the state-run liquor retail network since the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government assumed office.

The move is also seen as an attempt by the new administration to deliver on one of its key campaign promises related to public welfare and alcohol regulation.

During the Assembly election campaign, Vijay and the TVK leadership had sharply criticised successive governments for allegedly encouraging the expansion of liquor sales while ignoring its social and economic consequences on families and youth.

According to an official release, Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) currently operates 4,765 liquor retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.

Following directions from the Chief Minister, officials carried out a statewide inspection and review to identify liquor shops functioning within a 500-metre radius of sensitive public locations.

The survey reportedly found that 717 TASMAC outlets were operating within the restricted distance norms. Of these, 276 shops were located near temples, mosques and churches, while 186 were functioning close to schools and colleges. Another 255 outlets were found near bus stands and transport hubs frequented by the public on a daily basis.

The government said the Chief Minister had ordered immediate action, considering the larger public interest and welfare concerns.

“Considering public welfare, the Chief Minister has directed that all the identified liquor retail outlets be closed within two weeks,” the official statement said.

Officials indicated that district administrations and TASMAC authorities have been instructed to begin the closure process immediately and submit compliance reports within the stipulated period.

The move is expected to trigger political debate in the coming days, particularly because TASMAC sales constitute a major source of revenue for the Tamil Nadu government.

At the same time, the decision is likely to be welcomed by religious organisations, parents’ associations and anti-liquor campaign groups that have long demanded the relocation or closure of liquor outlets near public institutions and residential areas.

--IANS

aal/dpb