TN Assembly: Vijay wins trust vote with 144 in favour amid AIADMK rift, DMK walkout

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay successfully cleared the first major test for his newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government on Wednesday after winning the confidence motion in the Legislative Assembly with 144 votes in favour.

While 22 MLAs voted against the motion, five members abstained.

Following the completion of the trust vote, the Assembly was adjourned sine die.

The floor test witnessed dramatic scenes, including a walkout by the DMK, open divisions within the AIADMK, and heated exchanges between rival camps in the House.

Ahead of the voting, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin led all DMK MLAs out of the Assembly after sharply criticising the Vijay-led government during the debate on the confidence motion.

He accused the Chief Minister of encouraging political defections by meeting rebel AIADMK legislators earlier in the day.

Questioning the political developments surrounding the trust vote, Stalin asked whether Tamil Nadu was witnessing “change or exchange” in politics. He also alleged that the TVK government lacked a stable, independent majority and was surviving through external support and defections.

The situation inside the Assembly turned tense when AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that all 47 MLAs belonging to his faction would oppose the confidence motion.

Palaniswami also objected to Vijay’s reported meeting with rebel AIADMK leaders and questioned the legitimacy of their support for the government.

However, commotion erupted after Speaker J.C.D. Prabhakar invited rebel AIADMK leader S.P. Velumani to participate in the debate on the trust motion.

AIADMK members loyal to Palaniswami strongly protested the move, but the Speaker maintained that he had the authority to permit any member to speak in the House.

Amid loud protests from the AIADMK benches, Velumani addressed the Assembly and subsequently led the rebel MLAs in voting in favour of the TVK government, further exposing the deepening split within the opposition party.

Replying to the debate before the vote, Chief Minister Vijay asserted that his administration would remain firmly secular and committed to governance. “This government will function with the speed of a horse and not indulge in horse trading,” Vijay said in a sharp political remark directed at the opposition.

He also assured the House that all major welfare schemes implemented by previous governments would continue under the TVK administration.

--IANS

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