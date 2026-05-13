Sonali Kulkarni launches podcast with children, young adults as guests

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Marathi star Sonali Kulkarni has launched her podcast show titled Half Ticket Full Nagrik and said she is fond of young people, as they have original ideas, think out of the box, are fearless and absolutely innocent.

Through the podcast, the actress hopes to challenge the way society dismisses younger people simply because they are considered “too young.”

Sonali said in a statement: “I am extremely fond of young people. They have original ideas, they think out of the box, they are fearless and absolutely innocent. I have worked with so many talented young artists as well. But over the years, I have realized many adults are very quick to dismiss young people and their opinions.”

She added: “Whether it is making family decisions, travel plans, financial choices, or even simple everyday matters, children are rarely asked what they feel. I feel there is a lot of emotional violence when it comes to younger people.”

“They matter a lot and they bring peace, joy and harmony into the world. We must protect their innocence yet give them a seat at the table.”

As per the statement, the podcast format has been intentionally designed to remain organic and authentic. Every episode begins with a conversation with a full ticket, an adult figure such as a parent, teacher, or psychologist, followed by the main interaction with the half ticket, a child guest who is on the journey towards becoming a ‘full nagrik’.

“The main segment is with the ‘half ticket’ who is going to become a full ‘nagrik’ very soon. I meet them directly in the studio because I want the spontaneity to remain intact. I talk to them about their world, our world, their fears, their concerns and their thought process.”

“The basic rule is that not a single guest should feel uncomfortable or pressured. You will be surprised to see how children use their autonomy and they are so insightful. There is so much to learn from them” Sonali stated.

Each episode, Sonali presents each child guest with the Indian Tri-colour and a special trophy carrying the message “India is my country and I am a proud Indian.”

The podcast has partnered with leading Maharashtra-based communications company AARPAR as its official digital partner.

--IANS

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