Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna receive blessings from PM Modi, discuss history, architecture

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) The most talked-about couple at the moment, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, had paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of their wedding on February 26, to reportedly invite him to their wedding reception.

Taking the blessing of the PM before tying the knot, VD and Rashmika enjoyed a discussion over a wide variety of topics such as history and architecture, during the meet.

Vijay took to his official X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, "A few days back, we met the Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu and took his blessings, spent a great time talking about our history, architecture, stories and and he wrote my parents the sweetest letter (sic)."

Rashmika added on the micro-blogging site, "Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents..Some moments just stay with you forever..(sic)."

Extending his heartfelt blessings to the couple, PM Modi also wrote a sincere letter to VD and Rashmika's parents that went, “It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of 'Sakha Saptapadi Bhava', meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life.”

“Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen. May the days, months and years to come be filled filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners. My blessings and best wishes to the couple and the families on the momentous occasion. Warm regards,” the letter further read.

