June 29, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

Vijay Deverakonda pens a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Ranabaali' director Rahul Sankrityan

Vijay Deverakonda pens a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Ranabaali' director Rahul Sankrityan

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Vijay Deverakonda penned a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Ranabaali' director Rahul Sankrityan as he turned a year older on Monday.

Before this, the actor and director duo had come together for the 2018 Telugu supernatural comedy 'Taxiwaala'.

Reliving some memories from the past, VD shared that even after 9 long years, Rahul's passion for telling meaningful stories remains intact.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Rah...Nine years after Taxiwaala, while we have grown into men, nothing has changed about your relentless passion to write meaningful stories and your calm obsession in bringing them to life (sic)," the 'Arjun Reddy' actor penned.

Expressing his excitement about leading Rahul's 'Ranabaali', Vijay went on to add, "In just 2 films we have fought many battles and odds and saw our 1st film through big love and success. I am right by your side while we do it again :) May the gods always favour you, guiding every story you choose to tell. I’m truly blessed and happy to be - #Ranabaali Written & Directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Excited for the world to see your work."

It must be noted that VD will be seen sharing screen space with his better half, Rashmika Mandaana, in 'Ranabaali'.

For those who do not know, Vijay and Rashmika have previously worked together in the movies 'Geetha Govindam (2018)' and 'Dear Comrade (2019),' making 'Ranabaali' their first on-screen association as a married couple.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in a lavish yet traditional ceremony in February 26, 2026, in Udaipur as per both Telugu and Kodava traditions.

If the sources are to be believed, 'Ranabaali' has been inspired by real incidents from the 1850s, which allegedly did not find a space in the history books. The movie is expected to focus on the incidents that the British allegedly misrepresented in history.

Along with 'Ranabaali', Vijay's promising lineup further includes 'Janardhana' and 'VDxShoryuv'.

--IANS

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