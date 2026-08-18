August 18, 2026 3:47 PM हिंदी

Mukesh Khanna reveals using AI in his music projects, says ‘keep it under control’

Mukesh Khanna reveals using AI in his music projects, says ‘keep it under control’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has opened up about the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Calling it “the future," he stressed the need to keep the technology under control. Mukesh also revealed that he has incorporated AI into some of his recent creative projects. Speaking about AI, the ‘Shaktimaan’ actor said he has used the technology in his songs, including “Aao Bachchon Tumhe Sunaoon, Gatha Hai Balidan Ki and another project based on the Shiv Tandav Stotram.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Mukesh stated, “AI is the future of our society. I have accepted it, even though I had initially refused to embrace it. If you listen to my song, I have made another song on Shivji, Shiv Tandav Stotram. I have incorporated AI into both of them.”

“AI has a lot to offer, but if AI makes you a robot, then it is wrong. The emotions that humans have are not present in AI. Let AI come, but keep it under control. Do you understand? OTT came in the beginning uncensored. I said, Bring a censor to it. So, you have to bring a censor for AI too. Otherwise, everyone will lose their jobs,” explained Mukesh.

To note, the Indian film industry, including Bollywood, is increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to make filmmaking more efficient and cost-effective. From cutting production expenses and speeding up editing to supporting visual effects and multilingual dubbing, AI is steadily becoming an important part of the filmmaking process.

Coming back to Mukesh Khanna, he is best known for his iconic roles in “Shaktimaan” and “Mahabharat.” Beyond acting, he has also explored devotional and patriotic music, including a powerful Hindi rendition and recitation of the Shiv Tandav Stotram.

--IANS

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Mukesh Khanna reveals using AI in his music projects, says ‘keep it under control’

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