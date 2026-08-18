Aman Verma reveals he landed on his neck while shooting action scene: ‘Happy that I did not break it’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Aman Verma has opened up about an action sequence he performed in his new show “Yeh Fittoor Tera.”

He revealed that he landed on his neck with the full weight of his body during the shoot. Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse on Instagram, Aman spoke about his love for taking on action sequences, admitting that while many actors tend to stay away from such stunts, he sees them as a challenge.

The ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actor posted a video and wrote, “The ability to do action is something that a lot of actors stay away from...But for me its always a challenge ...Ended up landing on my neck with my full body weight on it ...Happy that I did not break it ... just a slight twist and pull ...But in the end ... we just killed the scene ...And the take was perfect ...Coming soon on #yehfitoortera.”

In the clip, Aman can be seen filming an action sequence before landing on his neck during the scene. Despite the mishap, he remained focused on completing the sequence. He added that the team managed to capture the scene successfully and that the final take turned out exactly as they wanted.

Aman Verma made his return to Star Plus with the romantic drama “Ye Fitoor Tera.” Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, the show also features Ishaan Dhawan and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

Aman was last seen on television in the 2023 daily soap “Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se.” He also featured in the web series “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story,” where he portrayed Police Commissioner Jagdish Puri.

“Yeh Fitoor Tera” premiered on August 5, 2026. It airs daily on Star Plus and is available for digital streaming on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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