FIH Hockey WC: India-Pakistan rivalry takes centre stage SF spot beckons

Amstelveen, Aug 18 (IANS) Few contests in world hockey carry the weight, history and emotion of an India-Pakistan encounter; and when the two arch-rivals meet at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 on Wednesday, the stakes could hardly be higher.

The pressure-cooker game at the Wagener Hockey Stadium will decide who stays in the race to the semi-finals as India and Pakistan renew one of hockey’s most storied rivalries in a Pool D clash, knowing that there is little room for error.

The equation is clear for both sides. India currently occupy second place in Pool D with three points, having opened their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales before suffering a 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan, meanwhile, have one point from their two matches after drawing against Wales and going down 1-4 to England.

According to the format, the top two teams from each of the four pools in the first stage will remain in contention for the semi-finals, while the bottom two teams will move into the classification matches.

With England having won both their matches and assured themselves of a top-two finish in this pool, the battle for the other spot has come down to the last two matches: India vs Pakistan and England vs Wales. India need at least a draw to secure second place in the pool, while Pakistan and Wales must win to keep their campaign alive.

That makes this game much more than another chapter in an iconic rivalry — it is a decisive contest with the tournament ambitions of both teams at stake.

India will enter the match with a dominant recent record against their neighbours. In the last 10 years, since the 2016 South Asian Games final, the two sides have met 19 times, with India winning 17 encounters and the remaining two ending in draws. Pakistan have therefore not beaten India in a decade, a statistic that underlines how heavily the balance of power has shifted in recent years.

For two nations that once stood at the summit of international hockey together, the contrasting fortunes have been stark. India have steadily strengthened their presence among the world’s leading teams, while Pakistan hockey has struggled to reproduce the consistency and success associated with its glorious past. The prolonged Indian dominance has consequently loaded the stakes in India’s favour. Yet, in a rivalry as deeply rooted as this one, history can rarely be taken for granted.

“We always have the rivalry; that’s never off the table. As a proud coach of the Indian team, you want to win every time you play against Pakistan. That’s a given,” said India’s chief coach, Craig Fulton.

“At the same time, they are doing a little bit more investment in their coaching and trying to improve the long-term plan for Pakistan. But we’ve just got to keep playing our style, making sure we are clinical and not giving them any free gifts because they can create goals from nothing,” he added.

“As long as we know what they are good at and we stop them from doing that and we play the game and not the occasion, we’ve got a good chance.”

India will also look towards their captain and premier drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh to make the difference once again. The influential defender has already scored three goals in two matches, all coming from penalty corners, and has been central to India’s attacking threat. While the Indian forwards have shown promise with their movement and ability to create opportunities, they will be keen to sharpen their finishing in a match where every chance could prove decisive.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be driven by the urgency of their situation. With just one point from two matches, they know that only a victory can keep their semi-final hopes alive. That desperation could make them a dangerous opponent, particularly in a contest where emotions and intensity are certain to run high.

For India, the challenge will be to balance the emotion of the occasion with the discipline required to execute under pressure. For Pakistan, it is an opportunity to defy the recent narrative and revive their campaign against their biggest rivals.

With World Cup ambitions in the balance and the enduring pride of two countries with glorious hockey histories at the heart of it all, this India-Pakistan clash promises to be one of the most fiercely contested encounters of the tournament so far.

--IANS

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