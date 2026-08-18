India tops global coconut production with 31.24 pc of output

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) India ranks first in global coconut production and third in cultivation area, accounting for 31.24 per cent and 17.90 per cent of world totals, respectively, and about 2,175 hectares of new area were brought under cultivation across several states during 2025-26, an official factsheet said on Tuesday.

India produced over 20,301 million nuts of coconut during 2024-25 from 2.19 million hectares, with average productivity at 9,249 nuts per hectare.

Financial assistance of Rs 632.77 lakh was provided for the establishment and maintenance of plantations in 2025-26, contributing to the enhancement of long-term production potential.

Nearly Rs 209.24 lakh was utilised for bringing an additional area of 2,979 hectares under new coconut cultivation during 2024-25. The initiative benefited 13,068 farmers across various states in the country, the statement noted.

Within the country, Keralam has the largest area under coconut cultivation, covering nearly 7.54 lakh hectares and producing about 5,149.87 million nuts. Tamil Nadu leads coconut production, while Andhra Pradesh records the highest productivity, followed by West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

India’s export basket has expanded from traditional products to value-added products like virgin coconut oil, coconut milk, and activated carbon.

The government aims to achieve $2 trillion in coconut-related exports by 2030 and $21 trillion by 2047.

The government, primarily through the Coconut Development Board, implements a range of schemes to strengthen the coconut ecosystem. The statement noted Rs 147.21 crore were released in 2025-26 for CDB activities

The Union Budget 2026-27 further introduced the Coconut Promotion Scheme to strengthen sustainability, exports, and farmer incomes.

"With continued policy support, India’s coconut sector is steadily advancing across production, value addition, exports, and livelihoods," the statement noted.

The government's multi-pronged policy approach for the coconut sector integrates minimum support price for copra, targeted development schemes, and focused initiatives for skill development and enterprise creation across the value chain.

Copra, the dried kernel of coconut, is among the 22 mandated agricultural crops covered under the Minimum Support Price regime.

—IANS

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