Vijay Deverakonda gives photo credit to Rashmika Mandanna, she teases if he did it to avoid her ‘puppy eyes’

Mumbai, August 20 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna had a playful request for her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda after he shared a candid picture from a relaxing afternoon at home.

Vijay had taken to his social media account on Wednesday night to share a picture of himself lying between his parents, Govardhan Rao and Madhavi Deverakonda, as they appeared to enjoy a laid-back afternoon nap together.

Sharing the picture, Vijay wrote, “Rains Canceled shoots - You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid” and added, “Recovery - 1000%,” further giving picture credit to Rashmika.

Rashmika, who is married to Vijay, was quick to leave a comment on the post. Referring to the picture, she wrote, “Did you give me the credit just because you didn’t want to see my puppy eyes back home?”

She added, “Also now while we are at it.. can you give me credit for all the other photos that I’ve taken over the years also.?,” she wrote.

The actress continued her playful banter, adding, “I should show my loves how amazing my photography skills really are noool!! just saying! (sic)”

Vijay and Rashmika are touted as one of the very adorable couples of the entertainment industry.

The couple who has worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The couple had announced their wedding date through a joint wedding invitation.

Their relationship had become a subject of public interest for quite a few years before they got engaged in October 2025.

On the work front, Rashmika has been juggling many projects. She was last seen in Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer Cocktail 2.

The actress is also part of Allu Arjun and director Atlee’s upcoming film Raaka.

She is also set to reunite with Vijay on screen in Ranabaali, which marks their first film together after their marriage.

–IANS

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