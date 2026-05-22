Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year

Chennai, May 22 (IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, the makers of actor, composer, editor, and filmmaker Vijay Antony's next emotionally rich, content-driven film 'Appa Kutty', which is being directed by Mu. Maran, are looking to release the film in August this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film, the title and first look poster of which was released recently, say that the film will be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

Vijay Antony, who shared the first look poster of the film that was released on Thursday on his X timeline, wrote, "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that’s all love looks like. Here’s the first look of #AppaKutty and #NannaKutty. Written & directed by @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony musical."

Sources claim director Mu. Maran, who is known for delivering stories that are emotionally engaging and socially relatable, has crafted “Appa Kutty” as a gripping entertainer packed with action, emotions, family sentiments, and powerful dramatic moments that will resonate strongly with audiences. The film is expected to strike a strong emotional chord while also offering thrilling and engaging cinematic moments throughout its narrative.

Shooting for the film has been successfully completed, and the team is currently busy with the post-production process, which is progressing at a brisk pace, they inform.

Sources point out that the makers are planning for a grand theatrical release in August, aiming to offer audiences a refreshing action-packed emotional entertainer and a wholesome cinematic experience.

Vijay Antony, who has consistently balanced commercial success with meaningful storytelling, will be seen in a role that is expected to showcase both emotional depth and action-driven intensity. Apart from Vijay Antony, the film will also feature a strong ensemble cast including Preethi Asrani, Lithanya, Bagavathi Perumal (Baks), Haripriya Isai, Aruvi Madhan, Chitra Lakshmanan, Sreeja Ravi, Vettai Muthukumar, Jensan Diwakar, Muruganantham, Munnar Ramesh, Lissy Antony, Kumar Natarajan, Vijayan, Praveena, Haritha, and Haripriya in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by a strong technical team. Music for the film has been scored by actor Vijay Antony, who has also taken upon himself the task of editing the film. Cinematography for the film is by Rajeev Rajendran while production design is by A. Raja. Costumes for the film are by G. Anusha Meenakshi and stunts are by Rajasekar.

--IANS

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